US president Donald Trump says 'you'll find out' after cryptic military warning

Reporters asked what he meant and Trump said: 'It could be, the calm, the calm before the storm'.

Donald Trump in the Oval Office with senior US military leaders prior to dinner hosted by the President and First Lady at White House. (Photo: Twitter)

Washington: President Donald Trump fuelled speculation Friday about his cryptic warning that this may be the "calm before the storm," further refusing to explain the comment.

After huddling with military leaders to discuss Iran, North Korea and the Islamic State group on Thursday evening, Trump used a photo with military brass and their partners to make an ominous pronouncement.

On Friday, he kept up the suspense, telling journalists wondering what he was talking about "You'll find out"

Trump's original remarks -- against a surreal backdrop of soft classical music -- sent diplomats across Washington rushing to find out if military action was afoot.

"You guys know what this represents?" Trump asked reporters in the State Dining Room.

Reporters asked what he meant and Trump said: "It could be, the calm, the calm before the storm."

The reporters pressed again, asking whether he was referring to Iran or the Islamic State group.

Trump replied: "We have the world's great military people in this room, I will tell you that. And uh, we're gonna have a great evening, thank you all for coming."

Once again, Trump was asked what he meant. He said: "You'll find out."