The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 07, 2017 | Last Update : 12:19 PM IST

World, Americas

Day after Asif's Washington visit, experts say US-Pak relations in serious trouble

PTI
Published : Oct 7, 2017, 11:36 am IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2017, 11:46 am IST

Expert noted that the US' message to Pakistan consistently has been the need to do more on terror sanctuaries.

Pakistan FM Khawaja Asif meets US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington on Thursday (Photo: Twitter)
 Pakistan FM Khawaja Asif meets US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington on Thursday (Photo: Twitter)

Washington: The US-Pakistan relationship is in "serious trouble" and the mistrust between the two countries runs deep, an expert on the bilateral ties at a top American think-tank has said, a day after Pakistan's Foreign Minister concluded his three-day visit to Washington.

Moeed Yusuf, a senior expert on Pakistan at the United States Institute of Peace, a top American thin-tank funded by the Congress said that the default position in Islamabad and Washington was very sceptical of other's intentions.

"The sense that I have is that this relationship is in serious trouble," Yusuf told PTI on Friday.

His remarks came a day after Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif concluded his three-day official trip to Washington during which he met Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Advisor H R McMaster.

"The foreign minister said himself something to that effect, Yusuf said, pointing to the remarks made by Asif at an event after his meetings with Tillerson and McMaster.

"I won't be extravagant. Meeting with Secretary of State went very well. Meeting with McMaster, I will be a bit cautious about, but it was good. It wasn't bad. I think we need to pursue this course of contact in discussions and exchange of views. I think we need to pursue it more rigorously," Asif said when asked what message he was taking back.

A known expert on US-Pakistan relationship, Yusuf said the real issue here was that of mistrust.

"The mistrust is so deep and that is going to be very difficult for both sides to work a way out in which they would essentially rely on each other, trusting that they would be sincere to whatever is being done. On both sides the default position is one that is very sceptical of the intentions on the other side," he said.

Yusuf said that no one should expect "a major breakthrough" anytime soon.

At best this relationship is going to muddle through and limp along till both sides are able to find a way to work together or till there is a sense that both sides are willing to give and take in a way that the other feels that there is a real incentive to do that, he said.

"Right now, I do not think that that is the case," he said, adding that both the US and Pakistan recognise that the rupture is going to be costly and would hurt them in Afghanistan.

"I do think that this is the first time there is a possibility that the relationship could come to a standstill despite neither side seeing this as the preferred option," Yusuf said.

Observing that there is a very serious divergence of interest when it comes to Afghanistan, Yusuf said Pakistan sees "a very curtailed" Indian influence in the war-torn country.

"The US view of stability in Afghanistan is one that sees a much larger influence for India by default, because of the Kabul's preference, but also a role for itself ensuring that there are no continued threats coming out of Afghanistan for the US," he said, explaining the sharp difference emerging between the two countries on the role of regional players in Afghanistan.

Noting that the US' message to Pakistan consistently has been the need to do more on terror sanctuaries, he said, "I think there's a clear message delivered again that that needs to be dealt with but not in terms of promises but in terms of actions".

The Pakistani view is that it is being scapegoat and the problems really lie in Afghanistan and Pakistan part of the problem is being exaggerated, he said, referring to Asif's post-meeting remarks.

"I think this was also candidly conveyed to the Pakistani side," he said, adding that the meetings between the US and Pakistani officials this week were candid and both sides laid their cards on the table.

However, there is definitely no appetite for an imminent rupture on either side, Yusuf said. Responding to a question on India's role, Yusuf said Pakistan's Afghan policy reflected how it views its relationship with India.

Tags: pak foreign minister, us-pak tensions
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Big gap between India and other teams, says coach Luis Matos

2

Begum Akhtar gets special Google Doodle on 103rd birth anniversary

3

Tinder rolls out 'Reactions' for intercative dating

4

Which is better — Apple iPhone X vs Google Pixel 2?

5

Moon once had an atmosphere: NASA study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham