15 US states sue Donald Trump’s DACA plan

New York: Fifteen states, including New York, Massachusetts, Washington, as well as the district of Columbia, have filed a lawsuit in New York challenging President Donald Trump’s plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation. The suit was first announced by Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson, who called Mr Trump’s act “a dark time for our country”.

On Tuesday, US attorney general Jeff Sessions said the program, known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA, will end in six months to give Congress time to find a legislative solution for the immigrants. The move targets those brought to the US illegally as children or who came with families who overstayed visas.