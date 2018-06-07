The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 07, 2018 | Last Update : 09:43 AM IST

World, Americas

100 firefighters tackle blaze on roof of London’s Mandarin Oriental hotel

AFP
Published : Jun 7, 2018, 9:37 am IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2018, 9:36 am IST

The fire service said the blaze was 'producing a lot of smoke' and was 'very visible' and its cause 'is not known at this stage'.

The hotel has 198 rooms and suites. (Photo: AFP)
 The hotel has 198 rooms and suites. (Photo: AFP)

London: A fire broke out at London’s Mandarin Oriental hotel on Tuesday, with dozens of firefighters deployed to tackle the blaze that pumped smoke high into the air over the British capital.

The fire brigade said “around 100 firefighters are tackling a large fire at a hotel of 12 floors in Knightsbridge”, a luxury area of central London where Harrods department store is located.

The fire service said the blaze was “producing a lot of smoke” and was “very visible” and its cause “is not known at this stage”.

Firefighters were called to the fire at 1455 GMT.

Contacted by AFP, the Mandarin Oriental press service could not be reached.

Roads were closed off at Scotch Corner and Hyde Park Corner, busy junctions near the hotel -- an Edwardian-style building that opened its doors in 1902 and was bought by Mandarin Oriental in 1996.

The hotel has 198 rooms and suites.

Tags: mandarin oriental hotel, scotch corner, hyde park corner, fire in mandarin oriental
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Miss America pageant says #byebyebikini, Twitter reacts

2

Team India skipper Virat Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds

3

'Utterly disgusting': Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico slammed for latest episode

4

Tunisia goalie 'fakes' injury during match so teammates can break Ramzan fast

5

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

more

Editors' Picks

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

more

ALSO FROMLife

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham