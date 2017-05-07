The Asian Age | News

I thought he had to die: US woman kills dad, says 'The Mummy Returns' inspired her

PTI
Published : May 7, 2017, 5:25 pm IST
Updated : May 7, 2017, 5:20 pm IST

Christina Nicassio felt like her "world was ending" because of a recent split with her fiance, and began speaking irrationally at her home.

Her parents tried to get her to a hospital on Saturday, but she refused their help, and instead, plunged a knife into her father's chest. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
New York: A 27-year-old woman in the US stabbed her father to death allegedly inspired by heartbreak and the action movie 'The Mummy Returns', a media report said.

Christina Nicassio felt like her "world was ending" because of a recent split with her fiance, and began speaking irrationally at her home in leafy Plum Borough, a suburb of Pittsburgh.

Her parents tried to get her to a hospital on Saturday, but she refused their help, and instead, plunged a knife into her father Anthony Nicassio's chest, leaving it lodged inside, police was quoted as saying by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Police arrested her shortly thereafter in the Capri Court home. She told cops she "got played by Hollywood" and killed her dad because, "in a movie, someone who can't love someone else, they stab their father," the report said.

When asked to clarify, she identified the film as the 2001 horror-adventure flick, 'The Mummy Returns' with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, officials said.

"I don't know why, I thought he had to die," she told police, according to an affidavit cited by the Gazette.

Anthony, 69, was an internist and primary care physician at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC).

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Dr Nicassio, who was a dedicated and skilled physician and who devoted his life to compassionate care of his patients," UPMC officials said in a statement.

Nicassio, a defender on the University of Pittsburgh's soccer team from 2007-2009 and a four-time Student-Athlete Scholar Award winner, worked as a head coach and personal trainer at the Allegheny Force Football Club, where she coached a team of 16-year-old girls. 

