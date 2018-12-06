The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Dec 06, 2018

World, Americas

Satellite images show activity at N Korean missile base: Report

Published : Dec 6, 2018
As per results, Pyongyang has upgraded Yeongjeo-dong missile base and has built up another facility that had not been publicly identified.

North Korea has expanded a key long-range missile base in the months since a summit between the country's leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump, according to satellite images published by CNN. (Representational image | AFP)
Washington: North Korea has expanded a key long-range missile base in the months since a summit between the country's leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump, according to satellite images published by CNN on Wednesday.

The two men met in Singapore in June and signed a vaguely worded document that pledged to "work toward" the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, though it did not detail specifics on how this would come about. 

According to CNN, Pyongyang has upgraded the Yeongjeo-dong missile base in North Korea's mountainous interior and has built up another facility that had not previously been publicly identified. Experts told the US news network that the site's location made it suitable to host North Korea's newest long-range missiles, including ones that could carry nuclear warheads. 

In a statement the Pentagon said: "We watch North Korea very closely but we cannot discuss intelligence." 

Trump said on Saturday that he hoped to organize a second summit with Kim in early 2019. 

National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday that Trump thinks the North Korean strongman hasn't met the commitments he made at the Singapore summit. US officials insist on the complete, verified and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula before tough sanctions are lifted. But the North has rejected demands for what it calls "unilateral" disarmament, and has instead sought unspecified reciprocal US measures in a gradual process.

