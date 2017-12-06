The Asian Age | News

World, Americas

Modi becomes second 'most tweeted about world leader', Trump first

PTI
Published : Dec 6, 2017, 10:34 am IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2017, 10:37 am IST

Two posts by former US president Barack Obama are among the top three most-liked tweets of 2017.

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has 37.5 million followers on Twitter and President Trump has 44.1 million followers (Photo: AFP)

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the "most tweeted about world leader" after US President Donald Trump in 2017, according to Twitter.

Two posts by former US president Barack Obama were among the top three most-liked tweets of 2017.

Obama's tweet, "No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion..." was the second most retweeted post of the year.

A tweet by Carter Wilkerson "Help me please... a man needs his nuggs" which was retweeted 3.6 million times was the most retweeted post of 2017, according to a data compiled by Twitter.

The figures were released on Tuesday.

Twitter said Donald Trump with 44.1 million followers and PM Modi with 37.5 million followers are respectively the first and second "most tweeted about world leaders" for the year 2017.

Other world leaders to figure in the top 10 list are Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Emmanuel Macron from France, Enrique Pena Nieto from Mexico, Mauricip Macri of Argentina, Britain's Theresa May, Columbia's Juan Manuel Santos and Akun resmi Joko Widodo of Indonesia.

Obama's two other tweets were among the 10 most popular tweets of the year.

This included thank you for everything. “My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe - not in my ability to create change, but in yours," which he tweeted on January 10.

Obama's tweet as president on January 2 - "It's been the honour of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man," was another most popular tweets of 2017.

Obama's twitter handle -- @BarackObama -- has 97.6 million followers.

Indian-American Preet Bharara, in 2017, emerged as the top followed new US political account.

The top 10 most tweeted-about news outlets of the year are Fox News, CNN, New York Times, MSNBC, Washington Post, The Hill, NBC news, ABC, Politico and AP.

And the top tweeted elected officials of 2017 were that of Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

