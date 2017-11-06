The Asian Age | News

Donald Trump says he is ‘open’ to meeting with Kim Jong-un

AFP
Published : Nov 6, 2017, 5:13 am IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2017, 5:16 am IST

Kim has denounced Trump as a “mentally deranged US dotard,” or senile old man.

  North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump would “certainly be open” to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, he said in an interview broadcast Sunday as he began an extended Asian tour.

Asked by journalist Sharyl Attkisson, host of the Full Measure TV show, whether he would “ever consider sitting down with the dictator,” Mr Trump said that he was holding meetings with numerous Asian leaders.

“I would sit down with anybody,” the US President said.

“I don’t think it’s strength or weakness, I think sitting down with people is not a bad thing. So I would certainly be open to doing that but we’ll see where it goes,

I think we’re far too early,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump’s conciliatory-sounding comment came after months of fiery rhetorical exchanges between the two leaders, prompted by a series of internationally condemned nuclear and missile tests by North Korea.

Mr Kim has denounced Mr Trump as a “mentally deranged US dotard,” or senile old man.

