The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 06, 2018 | Last Update : 11:58 AM IST

World, Americas

Trump kickstarts trade war with new tariffs on Chinese imports

AFP
Published : Jul 6, 2018, 11:30 am IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2018, 11:29 am IST

As tariffs approached, US central bank warned that impending trade battle was beginning to darken otherwise blue skies of American economy.

The arrival of the long-threatened tariffs marked the failure of months of dialogue between the world's two largest economies. (Photo: File/AFP)
 The arrival of the long-threatened tariffs marked the failure of months of dialogue between the world's two largest economies. (Photo: File/AFP)

Washington: Punishing US tariffs on Chinese imports took effect early Friday, marking the start of President Donald Trump's trade war with the largest US trading partner and intensifying the anxieties of global industry.

Beijing was expected to immediately retaliate dollar-for-dollar with its own counter-tariffs after Trump imposed 25 percent duties on about USD 34 billion in Chinese machinery, electronics and high-tech equipment including autos, computer hard drives and LEDs.

The arrival of the long-threatened tariffs marked the failure of months of dialogue between the world's two largest economies and came amid hand-wringing from industry leaders who fear shrinking markets, higher prices and slower growth.

The tariffs' arrival also made real a campaign-trail pledge for Trump, who has fulminated for years against what he describes as Beijing's underhanded economic treatment of the United States.

US officials accuse China of building that country's emerging industrial dominance by stealing the "crown jewels" of American technological know-how through cyber-theft, forced transfers of intellectual property, state-sponsored corporate acquisitions and other alleged practices.

And they say the current US economic strength, as well as America's soaring trade deficit in goods, means the world's largest economy can outlast its rivals in the current tit-for-tat battle, presenting Washington with a rare window of opportunity to settle old scores.

The US trade deficit in goods with China ballooned to a record USD 375.2 billion last year, further stoking Trump's ire.

But it remained to be seen whether the American president would carry out recent threats to respond to any Chinese retaliation with maximum pressure -- raising US duties on Chinese goods in increments of USD 200 billion until virtually all the goods America buys from its largest trading partner are subject to duties.

But, aboard Air Force One on Thursday en route to Montana, Trump erased any hope of an about-face. He said Washington stood ready to slap duties on hundreds of billions more in Chinese imports once Friday's tariffs took effect.

Red states feel the pinch

As the tariffs' start approached at midnight, the US central bank warned Thursday the impending trade battle was beginning to darken the otherwise blue skies of the robust American economy, now starting its 10th year of recovery.

Businesses around the United States told the central bank that spending plans had been scaled back or postponed and they also warned of further adverse effects from the trade conflict, according to a Federal Reserve survey.

An industrial survey confirmed that companies were white-knuckling their way through Trump's intensifying, multi-front trade assault.

"We're starting to see signs of inflation, not sharp inflation, but definitely inflation," Anthony Nieves, head of a services industry survey committee for the Institute for Supply Management, told reporters on Thursday.

The start of the trade war likely confirms the widening rupture between Trump and his own Republican Party, a traditional champion of free trade and big business whose members, while critical, have so-far shrunk from curtailing the White House's trade powers.

But, with the GOP facing strong political headwinds ahead of November's mid-term elections, China's countermeasures left both Trump and Republican lawmakers increasingly vulnerable to voters who appear likely to boost the fortunes of opposition Democrats.

The powerful US Chamber of Commerce, a principal corporate lobby, said this week that retaliation from China, Canada, Mexico, the European Union and others against Trump's tariffs was already affecting USD 75 billion in US exports -- much of this from states that had narrowly supported Trump in 2016's presidential elections.

Tags: us-china trade war, us president donald trump, import tariffs, chinese imports, us central bank
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Working it out together: Priyanka Chopra goes cycling with Nick Jonas’ family

2

Google Translate is helping fans at Russia’s World Cup

3

Loyal dog dies trying to save owner from being electrocuted in Tamil Nadu

4

Microwaving boiled egg is one of the most dangerous things to do

5

Watch: AbRam recreates dad Shah Rukh's iconic DDLJ scene and it’s too adorable

more

Editors' Picks

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham