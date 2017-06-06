The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 06, 2017 | Last Update : 10:20 AM IST

World, Americas

Travel ban must for US security: Trump following London terror attacks

ANI
Published : Jun 6, 2017, 9:01 am IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2017, 9:01 am IST

Trump's refusal to remain politically correct, comment on travel ban for 6 Muslim-majority countries drew the ire of many legal experts.

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has insisted the need for a travel ban for certain ‘dangerous countries’.

"That's right, we need a TRAVEL BAN for certain DANGEROUS countries, not some politically correct term that won't help us protect our people!," Trump tweeted.

In the aftermath of the London terror attack, Trump retorted once again to the US courts for blocking his attempted travel ban against people from six Muslim-majority countries.

"People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!" the President tweeted.

His comments drew the ire of legal experts, including a Supreme Court lawyer representing Hawaii against the White House and George Conway, husband of Trump's aide Kellyanne Conway and an attorney who has been considered for senior federal posts, the Guardian reported.

Neil Katyal, a Supreme Court lawyer, tweeted in response to Trump, "It's kind of odd to have the defendant in Hawaii v Trump acting as our co-counsel. We don't need the help but will take it!"

The White House appealed to the Supreme Court after Trump's executive order restricting entry to the US from Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Syria was blocked by federal courts in Maryland and Hawaii.

Tags: travel ban, donald trump, muslim-majority countries, white house
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple 'HomePod' speaker to take on Amazon, Google

2

Solar bus starts 20-day trip in Delhi on Environment Day

3

Luxury hotel in UAE hires 8 cats to help staff keep stress at bay

4

People worship cow born with human like head in UP

5

Google will reward hackers $200,000 for finding bug in Android

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Russian bakery Kalabasa uses Instagram to show off their unique creation. (Photo: Instagram/ kalabasa)

‘Brushstroke’ cakes from Russia are the new trend on Instagram

Hundreds of dancers took part of a master class, battle and contest of Hip Hop in a festival called

Hundreds of dancers participate at the Peru Hip Hop festival

Hundreds of Hindu devotees flocked to celebrate a festival dedicated to the goddess Durga at the temple, a replica of the original Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple near Srinagar, that was made in Jammu by Kashmiri Hindus after they were forced to flee from Srinagar and the adjoining valley areas in the early1990's. (Photo: AP)

Kashmiri Hindus celebrate Kheer Bhawani Festival

Artist Visothkakvei from Cambodia adds different elements like photoshop while playing with dimensions to create amazing art on paper. (Photo: Instagram/Visothkakvei)

Cambodian artist creates unique life-like 3D doodles

Artist Masayoshi Matsumoto makes unique animal creations using colourful balloons. (Photo: Facebook/Masayoshi Matsumoto)

Artist creates mind-boggling animals out of balloons

The Vivid Sydney Festival of light, music and ideas is celebrated annually by Australians and artists around the world. (Photo: Instagram/AFP/AP)

Australians celebrate light, music and ideas at Vivid Sydney Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham