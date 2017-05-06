The Asian Age | News

Indian-origin couple killed by daughter's ex-boyfriend in US

The suspect had been in a dating relationship with the victims adult daughter (File Photo)
Washington: An Indian-origin couple has been killed in the US in an apparent revenge attack by their daughter's ex-boyfriend who was eventually shot dead in a standoff with police.

Mirza Tatlic, 24, fatally shot Naren Prabhu, a Silicon Valley tech executive, and his wife at their home in San Jose, CBS San Francisco reported. Prabhu's daughter, who lives in another state, was not there.

"The suspect had been in a dating relationship with the victims adult daughter who was not home," San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia said.

"The relationship ended last year. The suspect had a history of domestic violence and there was an active criminal restraining order," Garcia said. The incident had been reported by the 20-year-old son of Prabhu.

"When officers arrived at the home on Laura Valle Lane they saw an adult man deceased in the front doorway suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers learnt from the adult son that his mother and 13-year-old brother along with the suspect were still inside the house," police said.

A standoff quickly developed with the suspect and a SWAT team was called in.

"As officers were setting up contain and arrest teams, the suspect released the 13-year-old boy," Garcia said, adding that the suspect refused to surrender.

Officers then went into the house and found the two deceased victims and the dead suspect, Garcia said.

