The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 06, 2018 | Last Update : 11:35 AM IST

World, Americas

I don’t know: Trump claims no knowledge of payment made to porn star

AFP
Published : Apr 6, 2018, 10:11 am IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2018, 10:12 am IST

Stephanie Clifford -- who goes by the screen name Stormy Daniels -- claims she received money to cover up a sexual encounter with Trump.

In March 2018, Stormy Daniels told 21 million TV watchers that she had unprotected sex with Donald Trump in Lake Tahoe in July 2006, shortly after Trump's wife Melania gave birth to their son. (Photo: File/AFP)
 In March 2018, Stormy Daniels told 21 million TV watchers that she had unprotected sex with Donald Trump in Lake Tahoe in July 2006, shortly after Trump's wife Melania gave birth to their son. (Photo: File/AFP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday broke a two month silence about allegations he had sex with a porn star, insisting that he did not pay her USD 130,000 hush money through his lawyer.

After weeks of dodging questions about the alleged tryst, Trump offered a flat "no" when asked if he knew about the payment made in the final weeks of the 2016 election.

The actress, Stephanie Clifford -- who goes by the screen name Stormy Daniels -- claims she received the money to cover up a sexual encounter with Trump more than a decade ago.

The president's long-time lawyer Michael Cohen has admitted to making the payment, and has accused Daniels of breaching a non-disclosure agreement she signed in return.

In March 2018, Daniels told 21 million TV watchers that she had unprotected sex with Trump after meeting at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006 -- shortly after Trump's wife Melania gave birth to their son.

That alleged affair and the suspected cover up presents a legal and political minefield for Trump.

Support among America's evangelical Christians -- who make up 25 per cent of the population -- was pivotal to his election victory.

While the alleged sexual encounter was said to be consensual, the payment to Daniels could constitute an undeclared campaign contribution.

Trump insisted he did not know why Cohen made the payment.

"You'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You'll have to ask Michael."

Asked if he knew where the money came from, Trump told reporters on Air Force One: "No, I don't know."

That claim was immediately challenged by Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti.

"We very much look forward to testing the truthfulness of Mr. Trump's feigned lack of knowledge concerning the USD 130k payment," he tweeted.

"As history teaches us, it is one thing to deceive the press and quite another to do so under oath."

Trump had never spoken publicly about the allegations and has repeatedly ignored questions from reporters about the issue, which has dogged the White House for months.

Daniels is challenging the validity of the non-disclosure agreement in court, saying Trump never countersigned it -- a claim that Trump's comments on Thursday would appear to support.

Such contracts, while legal, have frequently been used by powerful men to hush up affairs, workplace harassment or even alleged sexual abuse.

Daniels is also suing Cohen for defamation and has sought to force the president to testify under oath.

So far the First Lady has not responded, but her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham urged respect.

"While I know the media is enjoying speculation and salacious gossip, I'd like to remind people there's a minor child whose name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible," she said in a tweet.

Tags: donald trump, stormy daniels, michael cohen
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Found out about foods to get healthy skin this summer

2

Try this recipe of Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse

3

Manoj Bajpayee, John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate' to release on 15th August

4

Virgin Galactic conducts 1st powered flight of new spaceship

5

2018 CWG: Sanjita Chanu clinches gold, India win third medal

more

Editors' Picks

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham