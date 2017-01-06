The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jan 06, 2017

World, Americas

Yahoo deletes Trump tweet that included racist slur

AP
Published : Jan 6, 2017, 4:50 pm IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2017, 4:50 pm IST

When Yahoo was tweeting a Trump story, the word ‘bigger’ had an 'n' as its first letter instead of a 'b.'

US president-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)
 US president-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)

California: Yahoo Finance says it accidentally tweeted out a racial epithet when promoting a story about the cost of President-elect Donald Trump's plans to increase the size of the U.S. Navy.

The headline for the story on Yahoo Finance is, "Trump Wants a Much Bigger Navy: Here's How Much It'll Cost." But when it was tweeted Thursday, the word "bigger" had an 'n' as its first letter instead of a 'b.'

The tweet was deleted and Yahoo Finance tweeted an apology, chalking up the mishap to a spelling error.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment from The Associated Press.

Yahoo's mistake quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

