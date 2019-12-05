Thursday, Dec 05, 2019 | Last Update : 09:48 AM IST

World, Americas

3 Injured in shooting at US Naval base in Hawaii's Pearl Harbour

AFP
Published : Dec 5, 2019, 8:40 am IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2019, 8:40 am IST

Hawaii News Now said civilians were among the gunshot victims.

The shooting reportedly took place near the south entrance of the sprawling base located on the southern shore of Oahu. (Representational Image)
 The shooting reportedly took place near the south entrance of the sprawling base located on the southern shore of Oahu. (Representational Image)

Los Angeles: At least three people were injured, two of them critically, when a gunman opened fire at the Pearl Harbour Naval Shipyard in Hawaii before taking his own life, local news reports said Wednesday.

A spokesman for the US base would only say that security forces had responded to reports of a shooting at around 2:30 pm local time and that the base was on lockdown for several hours.

One witness told local media he was sitting at his computer when he heard shots fired and rushed to the window where he saw three victims on the ground.

The witness, who did not want to be identified, said he then saw the gunman who was wearing what appeared to be a navy or sailor's uniform shoot himself in the head.

Hawaii News Now said civilians were among the gunshot victims.

The shooting reportedly took place near the south entrance of the sprawling base located on the southern shore of Oahu.

The base hosts both the Navy and Air Force.

The shooting on Wednesday took place three days before the 78th anniversary of the 1941 Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbour that left 2,403 US service members dead.

Tags: pearl harbour naval shipyard, us, us navy, air force
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

Trump slams Trudeau for 'mocking him' at NATO summit, calls him 'two-faced'

The pun led to chuckles in the congressional hearing room, but Melania Trump made clear it was no laughing matter. (Photo: File)

'You should be ashamed': Melania Trump slams US scholar to defend son

According to a statement issued by the Sudanese government, the blast in a gas tanker triggered the fire in an industrial area because of which 23 people were killed and more than 130 injured. (Photo: ANI)

18 Indians among 23 killed in gas tanker blast at factory in Sudan

His remarks came after the prices of tomatoes touched Rs300 per kg, creating panic among the people as the vegetable is a key ingredient of every kitchen. (Representational Image)

Pakistan minister blames suspension of trade with India for food price hike

MOST POPULAR

1

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

2

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

3

Apple to do the unthinkable with iPhone 12 and go against everything they believe

4

1MORE Quad-Driver in-ear headphones review: Simply the best!

5

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham