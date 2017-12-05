The Asian Age | News

World, Americas

Indian-origin man from Canada jailed for seeking sex with minor girl

PTI
Published : Dec 5, 2017, 11:38 am IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2017, 11:40 am IST

Dilbagh Singh, from Ontario, Canada, had pleaded guilty to the charges.

Over the course of nearly four months, Singh told the girl that he wanted to engage in various sex acts with her. (Photo: File/Representational)
 Over the course of nearly four months, Singh told the girl that he wanted to engage in various sex acts with her. (Photo: File/Representational)

Washington: A 57-year-old Indian-origin man from Canada was sentenced by a federal court in Arizona to 46 months of imprisonment on charges of travelling to the US to have sex with a minor girl.

Dilbagh Singh, from Ontario, Canada, had pleaded guilty to the charges.

According to the court documents, in January 2017, Singh began an online relationship with an individual he believed to be a 15-year old girl.

Over the course of nearly four months, Singh told the girl that he wanted to engage in various sex acts with her.

In May 2017, Singh travelled from Canada to Flagstaff, Arizona, to meet the girl and to have sex with her.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Tags: dilbagh singh, sex with minor, project safe childhood, department of justice
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

