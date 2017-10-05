The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 05, 2017 | Last Update : 05:45 PM IST

World, Americas

US defence secretary says US, India working to turn big words into pragmatic realities

PTI
Published : Oct 5, 2017, 4:40 pm IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2017, 4:41 pm IST

Mattis said that India and the US now have a strategic convergence of two natural partners, the two largest democracies in the world.

Pentagon chief Mattis said India has an 'outsized role' to play in the region because of its size. (Photo: AP)
 Pentagon chief Mattis said India has an 'outsized role' to play in the region because of its size. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Describing India as a force for stability in South Asia, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis on Thursday said that India-US political ties can be tightened together and the two sides are working to turn "big words" into "pragmatic realities".

"There are a number of things in motion right now, and decisions will be coming very soon," Mattis told members of House Armed Services during a Congressional hearing on Afghanistan.

"Were both working to turn these big words into pragmatic realities and because I see both sides working together on it. Im optimistic," he said, adding that India-US political relationship can be tightened together.

The defence secretary, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during his visit to India last week, described India as a force for stability in South Asia.

"They (India) are a force for stability in South Asia. They’re a force for stability in the Indo-Pacific region. They’re a nation coming into their own, economically, as a great nation, as they have steady growth rates going on right now," he added.

"There’s an opportunity here that we have not experienced in decades to tie us together in terms of broadened level of cooperation and a natural alignment with each others interests," he said.

He said that India and the US now have a strategic convergence of two natural partners, the two largest democracies in the world.

Responding to another question, Mattis said India has an "outsized role" to play in the region because of its size.

"It’s as raucous a democracy as we are, frankly. It gives people hope that their voices can be heard and economic opportunity can be passed broadly in a society, not to a corrupt few. I think their example alone is important. It’s why we are looking at this strategic convergence as an opportunity for steady engagement, so we have to do pragmatic things together," he said.

Tags: jim mattis, us defence secretary, india-us, narendra modi
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

India women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj to pen autobiography

2

Tomb of 'Santa Claus' discovered by archaeologists in Turkey

3

Hrithik reacts to row with Kangana, this time without a legal notice

4

Modi temple with 100-foot tall statue of PM to be built in Meerut

5

Google up against GoPro, Snap with its new smart camera

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham