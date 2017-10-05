The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 05, 2017 | Last Update : 11:41 AM IST

World, Americas

Pentagon chief says no Indian troops in Afghan because of Pak considerations

PTI
Published : Oct 5, 2017, 11:08 am IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2017, 11:08 am IST

The defence secretary insisted that an open border trade between India and Pakistan would help in bringing regional stability.

The US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis calls on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi (Photo: PIB)
 The US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis calls on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi (Photo: PIB)

Washington: US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has said that India’s decision not to send its troops to Afghanistan was in view of Pakistan’s considerations as this would bring in new complexities in the region.

Mattis praised India’s contributions to the war-torn country before lawmakers at House Armed Services Committee, saying New Delhi has adopted a holistic approach in its assistance towards Afghanistan.

"It is really a very holistic approach that India is taking. You’ll notice I left off (Indian) boots (soldiers) on the ground because of the complexity that would bring to Pakistan," Mattis said in response to a question from Congressman Doug Lamborn during the Congressional hearing on South Asia.

"Were trying to make this an inclusive strategy and we don’t want them to get a sense that they’re vulnerable to any Indian Army people from their western flank, that’s not necessary," Mattis said.

The defence secretary insisted that an open border trade between India and Pakistan would help in bringing regional stability.

"If there’s any way for Pakistan and India to open their border to trade at great economic advantage to both of the countries, it would be a big help across the region," he said.

Stability can follow economics as much as stability enables economics, he added. He hoped that they will eventually see that happen.

"I believe India wants that to happen, but its very hard to do that if your concern is that you open the border to one thing, and you get something else," Mattis said in an oblique reference to cross-border infiltration.

Responding to a series of questions on the Indian role in Afghanistan, Mattis said, “New Delhi has been generous over many years with Afghanistan. Because of its very generous funding over the years, India has achieved a degree of affection from the Afghan people as a result. They intend to continue this effort and broaden it. Furthermore, they are providing training for Afghan military officers and NCOs at their schools."

India, he said, is willing to do rehabilitation of Soviet-era equipment until they are replaced with American. That will take years, he noted.

Furthermore, India has been providing and will continue to provide training for Afghan Army doctors and medics in the field so that the Afghan Army is able to take casualties and better sustain themselves thing, he said.

Mattis said there are many areas where India and the US are natural partners for each other. The two countries, he said, are deepening and broadening the military-to-military relationship.

"But it is not an exclusive strategy, exclusive of anyone. Any nation that wants to be part of the counter-terror effort and this stability effort in South Asia, can sign up," he said seeking to allay Pakistan’s concern of being excluded.

Its open to any nation that wants to move against terrorism and remove this threat to all civilised nations.

Referring to his talks with the Indian leadership, Mattis said US does not need to convince Indians that it doesn’t have nefarious designs on the Indo-Pacific area.

Tags: james mattis, us defence secretary, pakistan, world news
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Academy likely to go for more conventional pick for Literature Nobel this year

2

Rolls Royce Phantom worth $750k gets swallowed into road in China

3

Dharmendra Pradhan urges states to cut VAT on fuel by 5 per cent

4

Dairy farm in Pakistan welcomes two-headed buffalo calf as miracle

5

Patient watches Baahubali 2 as doctors successfully perform her brain surgery

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

The curtains came down on the 10-day world renowned Dussehra celebrations on Saturday with spectacular processions marking the grand finale. (Photos: AP/PTI)

Dussehra 2017: Here's how India celebrated the most-awaited festival

Pandal hoppers from Kolkata share their favourite shots as the city gets transformed into a gallery celebrating religion and art. (Photo: Rahul Arora)

Images from Kolkata showing the spirit of Durga Puja

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham