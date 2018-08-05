The Asian Age | News

Indian man in US had 1,000 child porn photos, 380 videos, gets 4 yrs in jail

Abhijeet Das, 28, of Pittsburgh has been sentenced in federal court to 52 months imprisonment, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

  Das unlawfully possessed computer graphic files containing approximately 1,000 photographs and 380 videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. (Representational/PTI)

New York: An Indian man in the US has been sentenced to over four years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, on his conviction for possessing child pornography.

Abhijeet Das, 28, of Pittsburgh has been sentenced in federal court to 52 months imprisonment for possession of material depicting the exploitation of a minor, US Attorney Scott Brady said.

According to information presented to the court, Das unlawfully possessed computer graphic files containing approximately 1,000 photographs and 380 videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

