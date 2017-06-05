The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 05, 2017 | Last Update : 02:38 PM IST

World, Americas

US doesn't need India, France, China telling it what to do: Nikki Haley

PTI
Published : Jun 5, 2017, 1:53 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2017, 1:53 pm IST

Responding to a question on global reaction to Trump's decision, Haley said countries should continue doing what's in their best interest.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (Photo: AP)
 US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (Photo: AP)

Washington: The US does not need India, China and France telling it what to do on the issue of Paris Climate agreement, American Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has said, strongly supporting the controversial decision of President Donald Trump to withdraw from the landmark accord.

Trump last week withdrew the US, the second largest polluter after China, from the Paris Agreement. He said that India would get billions of dollars for meeting its commitment under the 2015 Paris Agreement along with China and gain a financial advantage over the US.

He had put the US in league with two other nations - Syria and Nicaragua - who have not signed onto the deal agreed by over 190 other nations. "I think the rest of the world would like to tell us how to manage our own environment and I think that anybody in America can tell you that we're best to decide what America should do. We don't need India and France and China telling us what they think we should do," Indian-American Haley was quoted as saying by CBS News.

Responding to a question on global reaction to Trump's decision, Haley said countries should continue doing what's in their best interest. "They should continue doing what's in the best interest. And if the Paris agreement was something that works for them, that they can achieve, they should do that," Haley said.

Haley defended Trump's decision saying business could not be run under the kind of regulations imposed by the Paris Climate deal. "There's a reason that President Obama didn't go through the Senate to get this cleared, because he couldn't. The regulations were unattainable. I mean you could not actually have a business run under the regulations that we had," she said.

She said that the US is conscious about the environment and it will continue to do its part in protecting climate change. "We know that there are issues with the environment. We know that we have to be conscious of it. But we can't sit there and have Angela Merkel telling us to worry about Africa. She should continue doing her part. We're going to continue doing our part. We're going to continue encouraging other countries to do what they think is in the best interests of them. But American sovereignty matters," Haley said.

The top American diplomat said that Trump believes the climate is changing, and he does know that pollutants are a part of that equation. "He believes that climate is changing and he believes pollutants are part of that equation. He is absolutely intent on making sure that we have clean air, clean water, that he makes sure that we're doing everything we can to keep America's moral compass in the world when it comes to the environment," she said.

"We've done that in the past. We'll do it in the future. It's what the US does. It's what we'll continue to do," she added.

Tags: 2015 paris agreement, nikki haley, donald trump, climate deal
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Tiger dances and kicks villains around like a dream in Munna Michael trailer

2

WhatsApp to stop working on a few smartphones post June 30

3

Shah Rukh Khan loses his cool on a show anchor in Dubai

4

Gujarat cricket team awarded with cow instead of trophy

5

Hidden temple found after 1,000 years in China

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Russian bakery Kalabasa uses Instagram to show off their unique creation. (Photo: Instagram/ kalabasa)

‘Brushstroke’ cakes from Russia are the new trend on Instagram

Hundreds of dancers took part of a master class, battle and contest of Hip Hop in a festival called

Hundreds of dancers participate at the Peru Hip Hop festival

Hundreds of Hindu devotees flocked to celebrate a festival dedicated to the goddess Durga at the temple, a replica of the original Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple near Srinagar, that was made in Jammu by Kashmiri Hindus after they were forced to flee from Srinagar and the adjoining valley areas in the early1990's. (Photo: AP)

Kashmiri Hindus celebrate Kheer Bhawani Festival

Artist Visothkakvei from Cambodia adds different elements like photoshop while playing with dimensions to create amazing art on paper. (Photo: Instagram/Visothkakvei)

Cambodian artist creates unique life-like 3D doodles

Artist Masayoshi Matsumoto makes unique animal creations using colourful balloons. (Photo: Facebook/Masayoshi Matsumoto)

Artist creates mind-boggling animals out of balloons

The Vivid Sydney Festival of light, music and ideas is celebrated annually by Australians and artists around the world. (Photo: Instagram/AFP/AP)

Australians celebrate light, music and ideas at Vivid Sydney Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham