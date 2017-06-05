The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 05, 2017 | Last Update : 07:03 AM IST

World, Americas

Donald Trump, Sadiq Khan in Twitter spat after London attacks

AFP
Published : Jun 5, 2017, 5:32 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2017, 5:33 am IST

A spokesman said that Mr Khan “has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet.”

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Washington: Donald Trump lashed out on Sunday at London’s mayor Sadiq Khan accusing him of downplaying the threat of terrorism a day after knife-wielding men mowed down and stabbed revellers in the British capital.

London’s mayor swiftly shot down the US President’s remarks, made in a series of overnight tweets, as critics accused Mr Trump of exploiting a terror attack for political gain — and not for the first time.

A spokesman said that Mr Khan “has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet.”

Mr Trump poured scorn on Mr Khan’s attempt to reassure the public after three assailants smashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge then attacked revelers with knives.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and the mayor of London said that there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’” the US President said in one tweet.

Mr Trump said that the attack showed it was time to “stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people,” after tweeting the night before — as the scenes of panic in London were still unfolding — that it underscored the need for his contested “travel ban” on several Muslim-majority nations.

Mr Khan, in an interview with BBC just hours after the attack, had said, “My message to Londoners and visitors to our great city is to be calm and vigilant today. You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers. There is no reason to be alarmed by this.”

Responding on Sunday to Mr Trump’s criticism, a Khan spokesman issued a pointed statement saying that the mayor — busy coordinating a response to the attack even while reassuring Londoners and visitors — had “more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks.”

The attack in central London came just weeks after a suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester left 22 dead, and it recalled an attack in March when a man drove a car into pedestrians near the seat of Parliament, killing five.

It was not the first time Trump has been accused of using a terror attack to make a political point, and with Londoners still in shock Sunday, the president’s tweets drew angry responses on both sides of the Atlantic.

David Lammy, a Labor Party member of Parliament, tweeted: “Cheap nasty & unbecoming of a national leader. Sort of thing that makes me want to quit politics on a day like this. Evil everywhere we look.”

In the United States, former vice president Al Gore told CNN that “I don’t think that a major terrorist attack like this is the time to criticize a mayor who is trying to organize his city’s response to this attack.”

Regarding Trump’s plug for his contested travel ban — which has been blocked by the courts — Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, tweeted, “We need to be outraged when the president exploits a terrible violent crime to push his discriminatory and illegal policy.”

Last June, after the deadly shooting attack on a nightclub in Orlando, Florida, Trump had tweeted: “Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism, I don’t want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance. We must be smart!”

That tweet drew angry rebukes from critics saying that the immediate aftermath of an attack that left 49 people dead was not a time for a president to be “basking in congratulations.”

Tags: donald trump, sadiq khan, london bridge

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan loses his cool on a show anchor in Dubai

2

Gujarat cricket team awarded with cow instead of trophy

3

Hidden temple found after 1,000 years in China

4

Book on Saddam Hussain talks about his last days, experiences of his US guards

5

Praying for London: Ariana Grande reacts to terror attacks

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Russian bakery Kalabasa uses Instagram to show off their unique creation. (Photo: Instagram/ kalabasa)

‘Brushstroke’ cakes from Russia are the new trend on Instagram

Hundreds of dancers took part of a master class, battle and contest of Hip Hop in a festival called

Hundreds of dancers participate at the Peru Hip Hop festival

Hundreds of Hindu devotees flocked to celebrate a festival dedicated to the goddess Durga at the temple, a replica of the original Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple near Srinagar, that was made in Jammu by Kashmiri Hindus after they were forced to flee from Srinagar and the adjoining valley areas in the early1990's. (Photo: AP)

Kashmiri Hindus celebrate Kheer Bhawani Festival

Artist Visothkakvei from Cambodia adds different elements like photoshop while playing with dimensions to create amazing art on paper. (Photo: Instagram/Visothkakvei)

Cambodian artist creates unique life-like 3D doodles

Artist Masayoshi Matsumoto makes unique animal creations using colourful balloons. (Photo: Facebook/Masayoshi Matsumoto)

Artist creates mind-boggling animals out of balloons

The Vivid Sydney Festival of light, music and ideas is celebrated annually by Australians and artists around the world. (Photo: Instagram/AFP/AP)

Australians celebrate light, music and ideas at Vivid Sydney Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham