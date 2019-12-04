Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019 | Last Update : 10:17 AM IST

'No evidence of wrongdoing': White House rejects Trump impeachment report

The House report released Tuesday said the evidence for impeaching Trump for misconduct in office and obstruction was 'overwhelming'.

Washington: The White House on Tuesday dismissed the impeachment report issued by the US House Intelligence Committee saying it had "failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing" by President Donald Trump.

"At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a reference to committee chairman Adam Schiff.

"This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations," Grisham said. "Chairman Schiff's report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing."

The House report released Tuesday said the evidence for impeaching Trump for misconduct in office and obstruction was "overwhelming."

