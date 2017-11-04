The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 04, 2017 | Last Update : 03:12 PM IST

World, Americas

Mexican crime boss undergoes face change surgery, gunmen burst in, execute him

AFP
Published : Nov 4, 2017, 1:53 pm IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2017, 1:55 pm IST

Gunmen burst into the clinic where Jesus “El Kalimba” Martin was undergoing the procedure on Monday.

Martin was wanted by the authorities for allegedly leading a fuel theft ring that illegally taps pipelines to steal gasoline and diesel. (Photo: File/Representational)
 Martin was wanted by the authorities for allegedly leading a fuel theft ring that illegally taps pipelines to steal gasoline and diesel. (Photo: File/Representational)

Mexico City: A Mexican crime boss was murdered on the operating table as he underwent plastic surgery to change his face and erase his fingerprints, officials in the central city of Puebla said.

Gunmen burst into the clinic where Jesus “El Kalimba” Martin was undergoing the procedure on Monday afternoon and executed him along with three other people, Puebla state prosecutors said.

Martin was wanted by the authorities for allegedly leading a fuel theft ring that illegally taps pipelines to steal gasoline and diesel - a risky but lucrative business that has become Mexico’s second-biggest organized crime problem after drug trafficking.

“He was trying to change his identity with a series of plastic surgery procedures to alter his face and remove his fingerprints so he couldn’t be identified,” prosecutors said in a statement.

“The medical personnel involved are also being investigated.”

Monday was a bloodbath in Puebla, where a total of 12 people were killed in what investigators say was a settling of scores between rival members of Martin’s gang.

Five were murdered in the village of Tlaltenango on a farm where authorities found tubes, valves and pumps for illegal pipeline taps, as well as three stolen vehicles.

Three other victims appear to have been passersby caught in the crossfire, investigators said.

Prosecutors said the hits appeared to have been ordered by another crime boss known as “El Irving” who had the same rank as Martin within the gang.

Puebla is the epicenter of the booming fuel theft racket, which state oil company Pemex estimates has cost it $2.4 billion since 2010.

Tags: el kalimba, el irving, murder, face change surgery, crime boss
Location: Mexico, Distrito Federal, Ciudad de México

MOST POPULAR

1

Asia has expectations from Trump’s five nation trip

2

Tiger walks 700 kilometres to return to city he loves

3

iPhone X receives an overwhelming response in India

4

S Sreesanth's discrimination allegation quashed by BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Unit chief Neeraj Kumar

5

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 to release on its scheduled date

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham