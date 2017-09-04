BRICS leaders deplore N Korea's nuke test, name Pak terror groups

The leaders also said they deplore terrorist attacks worldwide and condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

From left, Brazilian President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South Africa's President Jacob Zuma and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi head to their BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Fujian province in China, on Monday, Sept 4, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Xiamen: The BRICS leaders at Xiamen on Monday condemned the nuclear test conducted by Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Sunday.

In a declaration the leaders said, "We strongly deplore the nuclear test conducted by DPRK."

The leaders also said that they deplore all terrorist attacks worldwide, including attacks in BRICS countries, and condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever committed and by whomsoever and stressed that there can be no justification.

The declaration by BRICS leaders said, "We express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al-Qaida and its affiliates including the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir."