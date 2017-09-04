The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 04, 2017 | Last Update : 12:31 PM IST

World, Americas

Donald Trump’s decision to scrap DACA could impact 7000 Indian-Americans

PTI
Published : Sep 4, 2017, 11:00 am IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2017, 11:00 am IST

Deferred Action for Children Arrival (DACA) - a programme that grants work permits to immigrants who arrived in US illegally as children.

US President Donald Trump (File Photo)
 US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

Washington: US President Donald Trump is set to scrap a programme that grants work permits to immigrants who arrived in the country illegally as children, a move likely to impact more than 7,000 Indian-Americans, a media report said on Monday.

The programme - Deferred Action for Children Arrival (DACA) - was a key immigration reform of the former US President Barack Obama.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Friday that Trump would take a decision on the issue tomorrow. However, Politico in an exclusive story reported Sunday that Trump has already decided to rescind this programme and senior administration officials are now discussing the rollout of his decision which could come later this week.

However, senior administration officials have cautioned that there might be changes in Trump’s decision until it is formally announced, Politico reported.

Such a decision by the US President, which is one of his poll promises, is expected to draw widespread criticism including those from his own Republican party. The move is likely to impact some 750, 00 undocumented workers including more than 7,000 Indian-Americans.

In a radio interview Paul Ryan, Speaker of the US House of Representatives said that Trump should not terminate DACA as "these children know no other country than the US".

"I actually dont think he should do that. I believe that this is something that Congress has to fix," Ryan said on radio station WCLO in Janesville, Wisconsin.

India ranks 11th among countries of origin for DACA students, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services statistics available till March 31, 2017. 

"Deporting patriotic, courageous young men and women who are American in every way would be disastrous for our communities, our economy and our nation," said Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, Democratic leader in the US House of Representatives.

In a study released last week, CATO Institute said that termination of DACA, which would result in possible deportation of these students could cost over USD 200 billion to the American economy and the cost to the government would be USD 60 billion.

The average DACA recipient is 22 years old, employed, and a student. 17 per cent of them are on track to complete an advanced degree.

Tags: donald trump, indian-americans, sarah sanders, barack obama
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Children's books see an increase in sales as e-books cause 'screen fatigue'

2

Your breathing habit maybe why you’re not losing weight

3

Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan show great growth on second day

4

Rare Mein Kampf copy signed by Hitler to fetch $20,000

5

Watch: Captain Kohli ignores former coach Kumble’s name discussing team’s success

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Notable as

Designers showcase Brazilian designs at Sao Paolo Fashion Week

Thousands gathered recently in Mansouria, a small town south of the capital Rabat, to attend one of the oldest festivals in Morocco. (Photo: AP)

Thousands attend one of Morocco's oldest festivals

Female models are turned into living canvases at a festival in Seoul celebrating body art. (Photo: AFP)

Artists show off talent at Daegu international body painting festival in Seoul

It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess

A controversial life that ended in a tragedy, Princess Diana's journey in pictures

At the annual

Spain's annual tomato fight festival is utter mayhem

The Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that has taken place in London since 1966 and is led by the West Indian community. It is the one of the largest street festivals of its kind and in 2006, the UK public voted it onto the list of icons of England (Photo: AP)

Notting Hill celebrates decades old festival of unity

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham