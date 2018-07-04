The Asian Age | News

US to denaturalise Indian-origin man convicted of terrorism

In 2009, Ahmed pleaded guilty to charges of providing material support to terrorists, was sentenced to 8 years, 4 months of imprisonment.

 The civil denaturalisation complaint alleges that Ahmed concealed and affirmatively misrepresented his criminal conduct throughout his naturalisation proceedings. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Washington: The Donald Trump Administration has filed a lawsuit seeking to revoke American citizenship of an Indian native convicted of terrorism.

Khaleel Ahmed (37) was sentenced to eight years and four months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release in 2010.

“Civil denaturalization is one important tool in our anti-terrorism efforts. We will continue to zealously seek out and prosecute individuals like Ahmed,” acting Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio said after filing a lawsuit to denaturalise Ahmed in a federal court in the Northern District of Illinois.

Ahmed had obtained US citizenship in 2004. The civil denaturalisation complaint alleges that Ahmed concealed and affirmatively misrepresented his criminal conduct throughout his naturalisation proceedings and that his application would have been denied had immigration authorities known about his provision of material support to terrorists.

“The United States will never be a safe haven for those seeking to support terrorists,” Special Agent-in-charge James Gibbons said.

“When individuals lie to obtain immigration benefits, the system is severely undermined and the security of our nation is put at risk,” he added.

In 2009, Ahmed pleaded guilty to charges of providing material support to terrorists through his efforts to travel abroad in order to murder or maim US military forces in Iraq or Afghanistan.

Between 2004 and 2007, Khaleel Ahmed and his cousin, Zubair Ahmed, made preparations to travel abroad and did, in fact, travel to Cairo with the intent of engaging in acts that would result in the murder or maiming of US military forces, he conceded in the guilty plea.

Upon returning from Cairo, the cousins discussed, sought, and received instruction on the use of firearms, including sniper rifles, and in counter-surveillance techniques. They also collected and distributed videos of attacks on US military forces overseas, manuals on military tactics and military manuals on weaponry.

In 2009, the US District Court for the Northern District of Ohio accepted the cousins’ guilty pleas, and in 2010, sentenced Khaleel Ahmed to eight years.

Born in India in 1980, Ahmed was a beneficiary of chain immigration. He arrived in the US on August 16, 1998, as a lawful permanent resident (as a child of a brother or sister of a United States citizen). He became a US citizen on March 31, 2004.

