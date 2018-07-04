The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 04, 2018 | Last Update : 03:59 PM IST

World, Americas

Pinching pennies to minting billions: Here's how 2 roommates founded Airbnb

AFP
Published : Jul 4, 2018, 3:38 pm IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2018, 3:38 pm IST

Airbnb is a startup now valued at more than USD 30 billion which boasts millions of places to stay in more than 191 countries.

Airbnb is a startup now valued at more than USD 30 billion which boasts millions of places to stay in more than 191 countries. (Photo: File/AFP)
 Airbnb is a startup now valued at more than USD 30 billion which boasts millions of places to stay in more than 191 countries. (Photo: File/AFP)

San Francisco: A decade ago a pair of San Francisco roommates decided to make rent money by using air mattresses to turn their place into a bed-and-breakfast when a conference in the city made hotel rooms scarce.

The brainwave led to the creation of Airbnb, a startup now valued at more than USD 30 billion which boasts millions of places to stay in more than 191 countries, from apartments and villas to castles and treehouses.

Here are some key facts about the sharing-economy star, which has sent tremors through the hotel industry:

Humble Beginnings

In late 2007, with hotel rooms selling out due to a design conference in San Francisco, Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia decide to make some extra money to help cover the rent in the apartment they share, by using air mattresses to turn it into a bed-and-breakfast.

Photo: (@jgebbia/Twitter)Photo: (@jgebbia/Twitter)

(Photo: @bchesky/Twitter)(Photo: @bchesky/Twitter)

A third former roommate of theirs, Nathan Blecharczyk, teams with Chesky and Gebbia in a venture they call "Air Bed and Breakfast," launching a website in August of 2008.

(Photo: @nathanblec/Twitter)(Photo: @nathanblec/Twitter)

Struggling to get the business off the ground, the startup founders stage a quirky stunt at the Democratic National Convention in late 2008, selling boxes of cereal custom-branded "Obama-O's" and "Cap'n McCains" for USD 40 each -- raising enough money to stay afloat and earning much-needed publicity.

The startup name is changed in March of 2009 to Airbnb as it envisions being about more than sleeping on air mattresses.

In April of 2009 Airbnb gets USD 600,000 in seed funding from Sequoia Capital after a string of rejections from other venture capitalists.

Disrupting An Industry

In 2011, Airbnb boasts of being in 89 countries and of booking more than a million nights' lodgings. The startup becomes a Silicon Valley "unicorn" valued at a billion dollars based on some USD 112 million pumped into it by venture capitalists.

In June of 2012, Airbnb announces that more than 10 million nights of lodging have been booked on its service, with some three-quarters of that business coming from outside the US.

In 2012, Airbnb is hit with the problem of some guests leaving homes in dismal condition due to parties or other raucous activities. The startup puts in place a million-dollar damage coverage policy as a "Host Guarantee."

In September of 2016, Airbnb raises funding in a round that values the company at USD 30 billion.

In November 2016, Airbnb launches Trips, tools that tourists can use to book local offerings or happenings.

Growth, And Backlash

Airbnb begins facing trouble as cities and landlords crack down on "hosts" essentially turning homes into hotels.

In late 2016, Airbnb implements policies aimed at preventing racial discrimination by hosts and creates a permanent team aimed at fighting bias, following growing complaints.

In early 2017, Airbnb announces plans to double its investment in China, triple its workforce there and change its name to "Aibiying" in Chinese.

In September of 2017, Airbnb teams with Resy, which becomes a minority shareholder in the new venture, to offer table reservations at 700 restaurants in 16 US cities.

Airbnb is reported to have made a profit of USD 93 million on USD 2.6 billion in revenue in the year 2017.

In 2018, battling a global backlash against "sharing economy" startups disrupting traditional industries, Airbnb is forced to cancel thousands of reservations in Japan to comply with a new law regulating short-term rentals.

Tags: airbnb, hotel industry, silicon valley, startup
Location: United States, California, San Francisco

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistani reporter goes overboard to cover monsoon floods

2

Ranbir’s Sanju crosses Rs 150 crore-mark in 5 days, all set to beat Salman’s Race 3

3

Infertile men 3 times more likely to develop aggressive prostate cancer, says study

4

'Vampire' killer caught after seen drinking blood of woman whose throat he slit

5

PETA India rescues two sick, injured pugs trapped in car in Mumbai

more

Editors' Picks

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham