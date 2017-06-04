The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 04, 2017 | Last Update : 02:23 PM IST

World, Americas

US: 2 students sent home from school for wearing hijabs without note from parents

PTI
Published : Jun 4, 2017, 12:53 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2017, 12:54 pm IST

Hajah Bah and Fatmata Mansaray alleged that the school administrators harassed them over their decision to don hijabs.

Since the incident, Bah and Mansaray said they have both received apologies from the school system, and have even seen an outpouring of support from their fellow students. (Photo: Representational)
  Since the incident, Bah and Mansaray said they have both received apologies from the school system, and have even seen an outpouring of support from their fellow students. (Photo: Representational)

Washington: Two Muslim students were allegedly sent home by a US school for wearing hijabs because they were not carrying a 'note' from parents to prove that they had donned the headscarves for religious reasons.

Hajah Bah and Fatmata Mansaray, both cousins and students of Freedom High School, Virginia, allege that the school administrators harassed them over their decision to don hijabs, eventually prompting apologies from Prince William school division leaders.

Bah and Mansaray were quoted as saying by Inside NoVA that they were approached by a school administrator on Thursday and told that they would need a note from a parent to prove they were wearing the head coverings for religious reasons.

When they pushed back against that assertion, they were sent to the principal's office and ultimately dismissed from the school for the day. "Normally, I don't wear the hijab at school, but this time I did because Ramadan fell during the school year and I was fasting," Bah was quoted as saying.

"But why do I need a note if it's my religion?" she said. As the word of the incident reached school division leaders, spokesman Phil Kavits said they, "immediately determined that it runs counter to the PWCS (Prince William County Public Schools) commitment to diversity."

He said school officials have already apologised to both girls and their families, and the division has posted an apology online.

PWCS was quoted by WJLA-TV as saying in a statement, "We regret the circumstances that led a Freedom High School administrator to question students about wearing a hijab or ask for proof of their religious reasons.

"The request was inconsistent with the PWCS commitment to diversity and religious freedom, and we apologise to anyone it may have offended." Mansaray also contended that Thursday's incident was far from the first time she has been accosted by administrators over her head covering.

"I would explain that it's for a religious purpose, and they didn't care. I'd wear my hijab to school, and I'd be constantly told to take off my hijab," she said. Mansaray said she and her parents were initially reluctant to secure a note proving she was wearing the hijab for religious reasons, as they "did not feel it was right".

But she felt she eventually "had to cave in" and delivered a note to the school's office. However, she claimed her encounters with administrators continued. Since the incident, Bah and Mansaray said they have both received apologies from the school system, and have even seen an outpouring of support from their fellow students.

Tags: hijab, freedom high school, muslim girls
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Book on Saddam Hussain talks about his last days, experiences of his US guards

2

Kamal Haasan: Regional cinema will be adversely affected by GST rate

3

Pak actors have contributed a lot in Mom: Boney Kapoor

4

93-year-old bride wants the internet to pick her wedding dress

5

Shahid Kapoor shares first video of daughter Misha and it's too adorable!

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Hundreds of Hindu devotees flocked to celebrate a festival dedicated to the goddess Durga at the temple, a replica of the original Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple near Srinagar, that was made in Jammu by Kashmiri Hindus after they were forced to flee from Srinagar and the adjoining valley areas in the early1990's. (Photo: AP)

Kashmiri Hindus celebrate Kheer Bhawani Festival

Artist Visothkakvei from Cambodia adds different elements like photoshop while playing with dimensions to create amazing art on paper. (Photo: Instagram/Visothkakvei)

Cambodian artist creates unique life-like 3D doodles

Artist Masayoshi Matsumoto makes unique animal creations using colourful balloons. (Photo: Facebook/Masayoshi Matsumoto)

Artist creates mind-boggling animals out of balloons

The Vivid Sydney Festival of light, music and ideas is celebrated annually by Australians and artists around the world. (Photo: Instagram/AFP/AP)

Australians celebrate light, music and ideas at Vivid Sydney Festival

Rotterdam-based artist Stephan Brusche re-creates popular characters into art on bananas with fruit doodles. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Artist recreates amazing popular fictional characters on bananas

Three-year-old Scout Penelope dresses up as popular women to help her grandmother in her fight with cancer in the past year. (Photo: Instagram/ScoutPenelope)

Girl dresses up as famous people to help grandma fight cancer

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham