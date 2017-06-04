The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jun 04, 2017

World, Americas

Video shows people cowering inside London restaurant during attack

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 4, 2017, 11:20 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2017, 11:50 am IST

The chaotic video shows officials urging people to 'stay down' as they watch Saturday night revellers cowering behind tables and benches.

Just before the attacks, pubs and bars near London Bridge were teeming with Saturday night revellers, many of them watching the CL final. (Photo: Videograb)
 Just before the attacks, pubs and bars near London Bridge were teeming with Saturday night revellers, many of them watching the CL final. (Photo: Videograb)

New Delhi: A 38-second mobile video that was shot inside an unidentified restaurant captured the terror and panic among people as the attack in London unfolded early Sunday morning.

The attack took place in central London's Borough Market and 19-century London Bridge across River Thames. Six people have been killed and at least 20 injured in the attack that comes just days ahead of the UK elections.

The much chaotic video shows officials urging people to 'stay down' as people watch Saturday night revellers cowering behind tables and benches. Many people are seen lying down on the floor of the restaurant as police entered the place asking hurrying people to get down immediately.

Tags: donald trump, london terror attacks, london bridge

