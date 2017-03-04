The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Mar 04, 2017 | Last Update : 09:59 AM IST

 Live, India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: India win toss, elect to bat
 
World, Americas

88-year-old US woman foils rape attempt, tells attacker she's HIV positive

AP
Published : Mar 4, 2017, 9:19 am IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2017, 9:27 am IST

She says the attacker stopped after she told him her husband died of HIV and she also had the virus.

Helen Reynolds tells WPVI-TV the man forced his way into her Parkesburg apartment on the afternoon of February 17. (Photo: Pixabay)
  Helen Reynolds tells WPVI-TV the man forced his way into her Parkesburg apartment on the afternoon of February 17. (Photo: Pixabay)

Parksburg, United States: An 88-year-old Pennsylvania woman says she talked an attacker out of raping her by lying to him that she was HIV-positive.

Helen Reynolds tells WPVI-TV the man forced his way into her Parkesburg apartment on the afternoon of February 17. He rifled through her purse, took USD 40 and was preparing to sexually assault her.

She says he stopped after she told him her husband died of HIV and she also had the virus. She tells Philly.com she "kicked him where it hurt him the most" before he fled.

No arrests have been made.

The robbery is unrelated to another attack in Chester County last month.

In that case, a 72-year-old woman was bound and locked inside a closet, where she wasn't discovered for four days. A 17-year-old boy is charged.

Tags: rape, attempt to rape, rape attempt, crime, sexual assault
Location: United States, Pennsylvania

