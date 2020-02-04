Tuesday, Feb 04, 2020 | Last Update : 08:48 PM IST

World, Americas

It’s true: Donald Trump wins Democrats’ first caucus in Iowa

AFP
Published : Feb 4, 2020, 8:11 pm IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2020, 8:26 pm IST

The Dems botch up their first vote to select a candidate to take on the President

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders addresses supporters before the botchup of the Iowa caucus vote on Monday. Sanders claimed to have won the vote with Pete Buttigieg supposedly coming in a strong second. (AFP)
 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders addresses supporters before the botchup of the Iowa caucus vote on Monday. Sanders claimed to have won the vote with Pete Buttigieg supposedly coming in a strong second. (AFP)

DES MOINES (US): The Democrats’ first vote to select a candidate who will take on Donald Trump was reduced to a farce on Tuesday, with the party unable to declare the results in the Iowa caucus due to what it called a technical glitch.

U.S. president Donald Trump called it incompetence.

"The Democrat caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the country," he wrote on Twitter.

Alluding to his own victory following Republican caucuses in the Midwestern farm state, Trump said "the only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is 'Trump.'"

Republicans gloated over the setback.

With newspapers unable to run headlines declaring a winner in the first-in-the-nation vote, two candidates gave quasi victory speeches: leftist senator Bernie Sanders and young moderate Pete Buttigieg.

In a statement read on US networks, Mandy McClure, communications director at the Iowa Democratic Party, said further checks were ordered after "inconsistencies" were found in the reporting of three sets of results.

"This is simply a reporting issue," she said, not "a hack or an intrusion."

Figures released by the Sanders campaign five hours after the caucuses opened across Iowa showed Buttigieg in second spot, a strong showing for the candidate who was essentially unknown just one year ago.

"Iowa you have shocked the nation," the 38-year-old gay military reservist told cheering supporters in what sounded very much like a victory speech. "Because tonight, an improbable hope became an undeniable reality."

Sanders, running as a democratic socialist, also took to the microphones to proclaim he had "a good feeling we're going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa."

"Tonight in this enormously consequential 2020 election, the first state in the country has voted, and today marks the beginning of the end for Donald Trump," said the 78-year-old.

A Bernie supporter from Des Moines, 35-year-old Lauren Campbell, expressed nervousness at the results' delay. "As a Bernie supporter in 2016, it's very easy for me to not trust the system right now.

But Sanders later took the bold step of releasing internal, unpublished results from nearly 40 percent of precincts, showing him with 28.62 percent of the state delegate equivalent, the figure used to determine who wins the Iowa caucuses.

Buttigieg was credited with 25.71 percent, followed by progressive senator Elizabeth Warren on 18.42 percent, the data indicated.

Biden, the national frontrunner, was in fourth spot, at 15.08 percent, a disappointing showing for the candidate who has consistently claimed he is the person best positioned to take on and defeat Trump.

"The top finishers, probably Sanders and Buttigieg, could have used their showings to launch into New Hampshire for next Tuesday's primary. Instead, the story is the shocking incompetence of the Iowa Democratic Party," University of Virginia political scientist Larry Sabato told AFP.

Unlike secret ballot voting, Iowa caucus-goers publicly declare their choice by standing together with other supporters of a candidate. Candidates who reach 15 percent support earn delegates for the nomination race while supporters of candidates who fall short can shift to others.

It appeared the delays may have been exacerbated by new rules instituted after the 2016 election that require caucuses to report three sets of numerical data throughout the process, rather than one set previously.

Held across nearly 1,700 sites, the Iowa vote offers a critical early look at the viability of the 11 Democrats still in the race -- even though just 41 delegates are up for grabs, a fraction of the 1,991 needed to secure the nomination in July.

Tags: iowa caucus 2020, iowa botchup, democratic farce, bernie sanders, pete buttigieg

Latest From World

Indonesian nationals check-in at Tianhe airport in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, before boarding a flight and being evacuated to Indonesia. AFP photo

Coronavirus deaths in China reach 360, higher than SARS fatalities

Chinese employees work at the construction site of the Huoshenshan hospital, which means

7000 ‘commando workers’ built Wuhan’s virus hospital in 10 days

26-year-old Wuhan native Lucy Huang, a documentary film-maker living in Beijing, puts on a protective facemask at her house in Beijing. Wuhan natives are being subjected to community checks bordering on stigma. (AFP)

What’s it like to be someone from Wuhan?

The Huoshenshan temporary field hospital under construction as it nears completion in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (AP)

Coronavirus toll: 57 deaths on Sunday alone

MOST POPULAR

1

Anurag Kashyap tells film fraternity to stop being so chicken

2

Forget iPhone 12; 2021 iPhone shock as brand-new model revealed

3

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

4

Three new Nokia smartphones appear in massive leak

5

Insanely powerful iPhone 12 revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham