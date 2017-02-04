The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 04, 2017 | Last Update : 08:55 AM IST

World, Americas

In severe legal blow, judge blocks Donald Trump travel ban

AFP
Published : Feb 4, 2017, 8:15 am IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2017, 8:25 am IST

The order technically means that anyone with a valid visa must be allowed entry into the country by Customs and Border Protection.

Friday's ruling was not the first to challenge the travel ban, but it was the most sweeping as it effectively vacated the main tenets of the order. (Photo: AFP)
 Friday's ruling was not the first to challenge the travel ban, but it was the most sweeping as it effectively vacated the main tenets of the order. (Photo: AFP)

Los Angeles: A federal judge in Seattle on Friday ordered a temporary, nationwide halt to President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, in the most severe legal blow to the controversial measure.

The temporary restraining order issued by US District Judge James Robart will remain valid nationwide pending a full review of a complaint by Washington attorney general Bob Ferguson.

"The constitution prevailed today," Ferguson said, describing the judge's decision as historic. "No one is above the law not even the president."

"I said from the beginning it is not the loudest voice that prevails in a courtroom, it's the constitution," he added, pointing out that Robart was appointed by Republican president George W. Bush.

Friday's ruling was not the first to challenge the travel ban, but it was the most sweeping as it effectively vacated the main tenets of the order.

Gillian Christensen, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

Ferguson said the order technically means that anyone with a valid visa must be allowed entry into the country by Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

It was unclear, however, whether the Trump administration would mount a legal challenge or whether federal border agents would abide by the ruling.

Robart's decision came after Ferguson filed a suit to invalidate key provisions of Trump's executive order which bars Syrian refugees indefinitely and blocks citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entry into the US for 90 days. Refugees from countries other than Syria are barred from entry for 120 days.

The State Department said Friday that up to 60,000 foreigners from the seven countries concerned had their visas cancelled as a result of the order. A Justice Department attorney, however, told a court hearing in Virginia that about 100,000 visas had been revoked.

Battle not over

Washington Governor Jay Inslee welcomed the ruling as a "tremendous victory" but warned that the battle to overturn Trump's executive order was not over.

"There is still more to do," he said in a statement. "The fight isn't yet won. But we should feel heartened by today's victory and more resolute than ever that we are fighting on the right side of history."

Ferguson said in his complaint that the president's ban violated the constitutional rights of immigrants and their families as it specifically targets Muslims.

However attorneys representing the Trump administration argued that as president, he had broad powers and was within his right to issue an order that protects Americans.

Trump's order has been met with an uproar by rights groups and immigration attorneys who say it specifically targets Muslims and has unfairly affected families, many of them US citizens.

The White House argues that the ban is aimed at making the country safer.

Tags: donald trump, trump travel ban, us court, us visa

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistani boy's 'eye popping' skills are going viral

2

Video: Mumbai motorman saves woman on railway tracks by applying brakes on time

3

Video: Funny explanation of the south Indian 'Elai Saapad'

4

Majority of Americans want Barack Obama back as President: poll

5

Twitter CEO, staff donate USD 1.5 million to fight Trump visa ban

more

Editors' Picks

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham