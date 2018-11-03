The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 03, 2018 | Last Update : 03:04 PM IST

World, Americas

Sanctions are coming: Trump tweets 'Game of Thrones' style message for Iran

AFP
Published : Nov 3, 2018, 2:05 pm IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2018, 2:12 pm IST

'We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes,' HBO said.

'SANCTIONS ARE COMING,' reads the mock movie poster. Each 'O' is crossed by vertical lines, like in the 'Game of Thrones' logo and the words are superimposed on a picture of the president striding out of a foggy background. (Photo: Twitter | @realDonaldTrump)
 'SANCTIONS ARE COMING,' reads the mock movie poster. Each 'O' is crossed by vertical lines, like in the 'Game of Thrones' logo and the words are superimposed on a picture of the president striding out of a foggy background. (Photo: Twitter | @realDonaldTrump)

Washington: "Game of Thrones" fans are primed for the final season, but starring Donald Trump? Well not quite, though the president had a laugh at Iran's expense Friday by posing in a GoT-style picture.

"SANCTIONS ARE COMING," reads the mock movie poster Trump tweeted Friday, echoing the HBO swords-sex-dragons-and-zombie series' signature line: "winter is coming."

Each "O" in the fictional Trump title is crossed by vertical lines, just like in the "Game of Thrones" logo.

The words are superimposed on a picture of the president striding out of a foggy background or possibly the smoking ruins of a diplomatic battlefield.

Trump was referring to a host of new sanctions set to be imposed on Iran by the United States, after Washington ditched an agreement reached under Barack Obama's administration to lift sanctions in exchange for controls over Tehran's nuclear programs.

The punitive measures were announced on Friday but will take effect from Monday.

As for HBO, it isn't amused by Trump's fantasy poster.

"We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes," said HBO in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Trump, who followed his real estate career with a spell as a reality TV host, is no stranger to self-promotion, telling rallies that by every metric imaginable he is enjoying unprecedented success.

"The greatest movement in the history of our country," he calls the populist revolt that saw him beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a relatively tight margin -- although he calls it "a landslide."

Tags: donald trump, game of thrones, us sanctions on iran, sanctions are coming
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on high tech currency

2

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

3

Apple loses $1 trillion status after soft holiday forecast

4

These bricks are made using human urine

5

I don't like 'women-oriented' term, says 'Shakeela' star Richa Chadha

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Aanand L Rai directorial Zero's trailer was revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday, which also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Check out the exclusive pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Zero trailer launch: From pani-puri to b'day cake and SRK's bauua pose!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who turned 53 on Friday, greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their wishes. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan turns 53: Superstar greets fans outside Mannat at midnight

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

The entire cast and crew of Bollywood film Badhaai Ho celebrated the success of their box office hit. The party which was held at a pub in Mumbai suburb was also attended by other Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Badhaai Ho success bash: Ayushmann Khurrana & team celebrate BO victory

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the pictures here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Kangana, Rajkummar, Parineeti, Rhea step out in style

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Deepika, Kareena, Jacqueline, Saif, Sid spotted in the city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham