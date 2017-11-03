The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 03, 2017 | Last Update : 07:28 PM IST

World, Americas

Sikh teen beaten in US school, family claims hate crime

PTI
Published : Nov 3, 2017, 6:21 pm IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2017, 6:22 pm IST

The boy wearing a traditional Sikh turban was beaten less than a block outside of the city’s Kentridge High School.

The boy was attacked by the classmate as someone recorded it and posted it on Snapchat. In the clip, the classmate follows behind the victim and suddenly punches him, knocking him to the ground. (Photo: File/ Representational)
 The boy was attacked by the classmate as someone recorded it and posted it on Snapchat. In the clip, the classmate follows behind the victim and suddenly punches him, knocking him to the ground. (Photo: File/ Representational)

Washington: A 14-year-old Sikh boy was punched and knocked down by his classmate in the Washington State with his father claiming that his son was targeted because he is of Indian descent, media reports have said.

The boy wearing a traditional Sikh turban was beaten less than a block outside of the city’s Kentridge High School. The assault happened last week and has since drawn outrage from the boy’s family, The New Tribune reported.

The boy was attacked by the classmate as someone recorded it and posted it on Snapchat. In the clip, the classmate follows behind the victim and suddenly punches him, knocking him to the ground.

The victim is punched several more times as he tries to protect his head and crawl away, the report said. However, the school district says it was not rooted in hate, but spawned hate speech online. The victim’s father, who declined to be identified, told KIRO-TV he fears his son was targeted because he is of Indian descent and is a Sikh. “I am feeling so, so bad because this happened with my son,” he said.

“He never interacted with this guy. He never know his name, I don’t want to see this happen again with my son or anyone else. I don’t want to see this,” he said. School officials said the attack was not religiously or racially motivated, but was instead a continuation of an earlier classroom dispute.

The student who attacked the boy and the student who filmed the encounter will be appropriately punished, said Chris Loftis, communications director for the Kent School District.

Kent School District claims to be one of the most diverse in the country, with more than 27,000 students who speak 150 languages. The case is the latest in a series of troubling incidents of apparent hate crimes, where members of the Indian community have been targeted.

It comes six months after a Sikh man in Kent was shot by someone yelling “Go back to your own country!” at him. Kent is home to many practicing Sikhs. The 39-year-old victim recovered from a gunshot wound to the arm and told police he did not know the shooter.

Tags: sikh boy, kentridge school, hate crimes, snapchat
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

S Sreesanth's discrimination allegation quashed by BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Unit chief Neeraj Kumar

2

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 to release on its scheduled date

3

Saudi authorities pull down award-winning author’s novel, term it ‘indecent’

4

Ittefaq movie review: Smartly designed taut thriller

5

More than 300 iPhone X stolen from a UPS truck

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham