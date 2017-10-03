The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 03, 2017 | Last Update : 05:05 PM IST

World, Americas

Indian-American lawmakers call for change in gun control laws after Las Vegas shooting

PTI
Published : Oct 3, 2017, 3:34 pm IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2017, 3:34 pm IST

More than 90 Americans lose their lives to gun violence every day, a daily toll of heartbreak and tragedy in communities across the US.

At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 wounded in Las Vegas shooting in US (Photo: AP)
 At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 wounded in Las Vegas shooting in US (Photo: AP)

Washington: Indian-American lawmakers have called for changes in the gun control laws in the US, as they condemned the Las Vegas mass shooting, the deadliest in the country’s modern history which claimed nearly 60 lives.

Gun violence is a public health crisis that has claimed thousands of innocent lives and the Congress must do everything it can to address it, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said, hours after a gunman opened fire on a large crowd during a music concert in Las Vegas.

The American people are tired of being outraged, sending thoughts and prayers, seeing men, women and children die because the gun lobby does put profit over people, Jayapal said during her speech on the floor of the US House of Representatives on Monday.

“That is not what our founders intended by the ‘right to bear arms’,” the first-time lawmaker from Washington State said, as she joined several of her Congressional colleagues calling for changes in gun control laws.

“With rights come responsibilities: the responsibility to stop gun sales loopholes, to enact protections that make sure our children and those with severe mental illnesses don’t have access to guns, to address funding for mental health, and to oppose any efforts to make it easier to purchase silencers,” Jayapal said.

The first ever Indian-American women elected to the House of Representatives said 87% of gun owners and 74% of NRA members support those commonsense solutions like criminal background checks.

“I have a plea for gun owners across this country: Urge the non-resident aliens (NRA) to represent your views. Show them that you mean business by speaking out or even terminating your NRA membership. Show that you care about your fellow Americans,” she said.

She added: “Act now. Enough is enough.”

The Las Vegas shooting on Sunday night, in which at least 59 people were killed and more than 500 wounded, has rekindled the debate on gun control laws in the US.

Nearly 12,000 Americans have been killed by guns in 273 mass shootings in 2017 so far – one incident for each day, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a not-for-profit corporation that tracks gun-related violence in the US.

On an average, more than 90 Americans lose their lives to gun violence every day, a daily toll of heartbreak and tragedy in communities across the US.

Other Indian-American Congressmen too joined Jayapal in condemning the incident.

No community should have to fear going to the movies, a concert, or dropping their child off at school, said Ami Bera, the three-term Congressman from California.

“In the wake of this tragedy, I hope we’ll all be able to take the time to look for the helpers and that each of us, in our own way, will seek to help our nation heal, move forward, and work to prevent similar tragedies,” Raja Krishnamoorthi, Democrat Congressman from 8th district Illinois, said.

“We must end this senseless violence,” said Congressman Ro Khanna, Democrat Congressman from 17th district California.

In a statement, UNITED SIKHS condemned the “senseless act” of terror.

Its volunteers have teamed with Gurdwaras, where shelter, hot meals (langar) and other assistance is being offered to all who may need it.

Sikh taxi drivers are volunteering to drive people to their destinations safely, it said

Tags: indian-american lawmakers, las vegas shooting, gun control laws
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Kerala High Court grants Dileep bail in actress abduction case

2

Hardik Pandya keeps his word to brother Krunal with successful India-Australia ODI series

3

Protein in tears, egg whites may help generate electricity

4

Chess player banned by Iran national team over hijab joins US team

5

Android wear beta launched: What's new

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham