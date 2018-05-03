The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 03, 2018 | Last Update : 01:34 PM IST

World, Americas

California man killed boyfriend of co-worker he desired

AP
Published : May 3, 2018, 12:29 pm IST
Updated : May 3, 2018, 12:28 pm IST

San Mateo County prosecutors said 31-yr-old Kevin Prasad spent months trying to persuade his co-worker to dump her boyfriend and date him.

The accused followed the couple home from the airport April 25 and shot the boyfriend, 31-year-old Mark Mangaccat, several times at close range. (Representational Image)
 The accused followed the couple home from the airport April 25 and shot the boyfriend, 31-year-old Mark Mangaccat, several times at close range. (Representational Image)

Redwood City (California): Northern California prosecutors say a man who worked at San Francisco International Airport murdered the boyfriend of a co-worker he wanted to date.

San Mateo County prosecutors said 31-year-old Kevin Prasad, of South San Francisco, spent months trying to persuade his co-worker to dump her boyfriend and date him. They say Prasad followed the couple home from the airport April 25 and shot the boyfriend, 31-year-old Mark Mangaccat, several times at close range.

The Mercury News of San Jose reports that Kevin Prasad faces a charge of murder.

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said it was the girlfriend’s last day at work. The couple had a 3-year-old child together.

As of Tuesday, Prasad had not been assigned an attorney.

Prasad was employed by a company that provides security for the airport.

Tags: northern california, san francisco international airport, murder, crime
Location: United States, California

MOST POPULAR

1

I don't know that there would be a 'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds

2

Watch: Video suggests water from train toilet being used in tea cans, vendor fined

3

Way one sees colour depends upon language they speak, says study

4

Love meets election fever: Iraqi man uses poll campaign to win back ex-fiancée

5

Ex-couple Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid are back together

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham