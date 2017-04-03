The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 03, 2017 | Last Update : 08:30 AM IST

World, Americas

US man strikes, kills renowned Australian satirist, pleads guilty

AP
Published : Apr 3, 2017, 8:27 am IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2017, 8:24 am IST

Police said Myers left the scene and later called to report a hit-and-run and confessed when interviewed.

The victim had been living in the small southwestern Idaho city of Nampa with his family. (File Photo)
 The victim had been living in the small southwestern Idaho city of Nampa with his family. (File Photo)

Nampa, Idaho: An Idaho man who struck and killed a renowned Australian humorist with his pickup truck will be sentenced in May after pleading guilty to vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that 20-year-old Tristian Myers pleaded guilty last week in the death last October of Leslie Nassar.

He had been living in the small southwestern Idaho city of Nampa with his family. Nassar was a well-known social media and technology-engineering figure in Australia.

He ran a satirical news column for Crikey, an online magazine, and a comedic Twitter feed called Department of Australia.

Police said Myers left the scene and later called to report a hit-and-run and confessed when interviewed.

Nassar's young daughters were with him at the time. They suffered minor injuries.

Tags: australian humorist, vehicular manslaughter

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi: Qutub Minar turns blue on World Austism Awareness Day

2

North eastern girl takes on stereotypes with satire

3

First bio-gas bus in Kolkata with flat Re 1 fare

4

Snake squirming in pain after trying to eat porcupine

5

When Hugh Jackman played real-life superhero, saved Zac Efron's life

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham