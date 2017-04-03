The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 03, 2017 | Last Update : 08:30 AM IST

World, Americas

Donald Trump praises European Union for 'good job' uniting in Brexit era

AFP
Published : Apr 3, 2017, 8:17 am IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2017, 8:14 am IST

Speaking to the Financial Times, Trump claimed Brexit would be positive for both sides of the negotiating table.

European Union and United Kingdom flags fly above the EU Commission offices in London (Photo: AP)
 European Union and United Kingdom flags fly above the EU Commission offices in London (Photo: AP)

London: US President Donald Trump praised the European Union (EU) for doing "a very good job" in uniting after Britain's decision to quit the bloc, in a Financial Times interview published on Sunday.

"I would have thought when it happened that more (countries) would follow, but I really think the European Union is getting their act together," Trump said of Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

The US president praised the bloc for doing "a very good job in bringing it back together" since the shock referendum result in June.

He lauded the EU for adopting "a different spirit for holding together" in recent months.

Trump's comments are a departure from his prediction in January that "other countries will leave" the bloc following Brexit, which he then described as a "great thing".

His remarks in a joint interview to The Times and Bild newspapers came ahead of his inauguration, sparking an angry reaction among European leaders.

The EU "has no need for outside advice", French President Francois Hollande said bluntly, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the time told reporters "We Europeans have our fate in our own hands".

'A great deal'
Speaking to the Financial Times, Trump claimed Brexit would be positive for both sides of the negotiating table.

"I actually think it is going to be a great deal for UK, and I think it is going to be really, really good also for the European Union," he was quoted as saying.

Trump was joined on the presidential campaign by Nigel Farage, a key player in the Brexit referendum who urged US voters last year to side with the anti-establishment candidate.

Britain last Wednesday initiated the process for quitting the EU, a move that prompted a more formal response from the White House.

"We respect the will of the British electorate and her majesty's government in taking steps of departing the European Union. ... Whatever future the UK-EU relationship looks like, we want the UK to remain a strong leader in Europe," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

Bitter feelings nonetheless linger between Washington and Brussels, captured on Thursday when European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker joked he was ready to encourage US independence movements if Trump failed to tone down his Brexit support.

"The newly elected president is delighted to see Britain leave" the European Union, Juncker said in Malta.

"If he carries on, I am going to promote the independence of Ohio and Austin, Texas,'" he said in German at a congress of the European People's Party (EPP).

Tags: donald trump, european union, brexit, world news

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi: Qutub Minar turns blue on World Austism Awareness Day

2

North eastern girl takes on stereotypes with satire

3

First bio-gas bus in Kolkata with flat Re 1 fare

4

Snake squirming in pain after trying to eat porcupine

5

When Hugh Jackman played real-life superhero, saved Zac Efron's life

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Annual day of silence marks Hindu New Year in Indonesia's Bali

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham