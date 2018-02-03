The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 03, 2018 | Last Update : 10:19 PM IST

World, Americas

India-China ties a 'cold war-like' bond in making: ex-US diplomat

PTI
Published : Feb 3, 2018, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2018, 12:30 pm IST

New Delhi is unlikely to join something framed as a US-led front to contain Beijing, says former American diplomat Alyssa Ayres.

Asked about the impression in the US that New Delhi is a 'good bet' to contain Beijing, she said India is unlikely to be part of such an initiative. (photo: AP)
 Asked about the impression in the US that New Delhi is a 'good bet' to contain Beijing, she said India is unlikely to be part of such an initiative. (photo: AP)

Washington: India and China have a “cold war-like” relationship in the making but New Delhi is unlikely to join something framed as a US-led front to contain Beijing, a former American diplomat has said.

Alyssa Ayres, who served in the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department, made the remarks last week in New York during the launch of her latest book ‘Our Time Has Come: How India is Making Its Place in the World’.

“It is a cold war-like relationship in the making. India and China have had a strong commercial relationship, but that is increasingly less satisfying for India, for many of the same reasons the United States is dissatisfied with its trade relationship with China,” she said.

To a question on India-China ties, Ayres, currently a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, a top American think-tank, said that for a while the commercial relationship between the two countries had relegated their strategic competition to the backseat.

“I think India (is) concerned about the increasingly larger presence that China is establishing across the Indian Ocean, with a base in Djibouti,” she said.

She added that India may also be concerned over China’s “deep relationship” with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the investments it is making in the two countries.

Asked about the impression in the US that New Delhi is a “good bet” to contain Beijing, she said India is unlikely to be part of such an initiative.

“I think India is going to be highly unlikely to be enlisted in something framed as a US-led effort to contain China. That is not what India seeks to do. It seeks to defend its own interests. It seeks to uphold the liberal world order,” Ayres said.

“India has been a big supporter of global norms, of freedom of navigation. But it also partners with China in many arenas. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), India is the number two capital contributor,” she noted.

The BRICS organisation went from being just an idea in a research paper to being a real institution, she said, adding India is very active with that and the five-nation grouping has created its own development bank.

“India became a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. It’s hedging its own bets as global governance reform lags on in the 20th-century institutions. And so where it has put some of its eggs in the new organisations basket, it has partnered with China on that front,” Ayres said.

To another question, she said that there would be a measured response from India if there was a repeat of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack.

“Based on what we saw with the surgical strikes of the previous year or the year before last, I would not expect a completely passive response. I would expect something measured, but much more active,” she said.

Tags: indo-sino ties, cold war, mumbai terror attacks, brics
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Massive Mayan society discovered under Guatemala jungle

2

Under-19 World Cup final, India vs Australia: 5 talking points from the final game

3

Scientists find massive Mayan society under Guatemala jungle

4

Modi pens book ‘Exam Warriors’ to help students tackle stress

5

Cancer from cellphones? New study says no need to hang up

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ launched the trailer of their film at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Veerey Ki Wedding: Pulkit, Kriti send out invitations for their 'special day'

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kicked off in style with the fashion appearances of several Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Shahid, Mira, Taapsee, Huma, Saqib dazzle on the ramp on day 1

Stars brought in former actress Amrita Arora’s birthday with a grand bash held in Goa late Tuesday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kareena, Saif, Malaika, Karisma party all night in Goa as Amrita turns 40

Deepika Padukone's father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at an event in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/ Instagram)

Deepika teary-eyed as father honoured; PV Sindhu clicks selfie with Padukones

There are numerous talking points at the Grammy Awards, the biggest night for the music industry, held at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday. (Photos: AP/ AFP)

Grammys 2018: Music stars win big, make statements with dress, acts

The international Customs Day was held in Mumbai on Saturday, where several Bollywood stars dazzled. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars showcase their grooves at the International Customs Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham