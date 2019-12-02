Monday, Dec 02, 2019 | Last Update : 12:24 PM IST

World, Americas

White House says will refuse to take part in impeachment hearing

PTI
Published : Dec 2, 2019, 8:44 am IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2019, 8:44 am IST

The second round of impeachment hearings will begin Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump's attorney has said that the White House would not participate in congressional hearings set to begin this week that will consider passing impeachment articles against the president. (Photo: File)
 US President Donald Trump's attorney has said that the White House would not participate in congressional hearings set to begin this week that will consider passing impeachment articles against the president. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump's attorney has said that the White House would not participate in congressional hearings set to begin this week that will consider passing impeachment articles against the president.

"We cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the President a fair process through additional hearings," White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote in a letter to the Democratic chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the House of Representatives, Jerry Nadler on Sunday.

The second round of impeachment hearings will begin Wednesday.

"Accordingly, under the current circumstances, we do not intend to participate in your Wednesday hearing," Cipollone wrote.

Tags: donald trump, trump-ukraine row, impeachment probe, white house
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

It marked the first time that Lopez Obrador, who has been in office for a year, spoke directly about the circumstances that led to Morales's departure from Bolivia. (Photo: AFP)

Evo Morales victim of 'coup d'etat': Mexican Prez after welcoming him as asylum seeker

A US national has surrendered to the police in San Bernardino and been arrested on charges of killing Indian national Abhishek Sudhesh Bhat early this week, the police said on Sunday. (Photo: Facebook/ AbhishekSudhesh)

US man who shot dead Indian student from Mysuru in California surrenders: Police

'We have to change the old mindset. The old system can no longer work in Naya (New) Pakistan,' Khan said. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Change old mindset in naya Pakistan': Imran Khan's advice to bureaucrats

Trump this week signed into law congressional legislation that supported protesters in the China-ruled city, despite angry objections from Beijing. (Photo: File)

Hong Kong: Protesters thank Trump over support to anti-govt protests

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham