Witness heard gunfire for more than 5 minutes in Las Vegas shooting

AP
Published : Oct 2, 2017, 1:15 pm IST
Updated : Oct 2, 2017, 1:16 pm IST

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said 26 people were admitted to the hospital.

A police officer runs along a sidewalk near a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday (Photo: AP)
Las Vegas: A concert-goer said he heard what sounded like fireworks while he was watching Jason Aldean's performance at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival Sunday night.

Thirty-six-year-old Kodiak Yazzi said the music stopped temporarily and started up again before another round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.

As the 40,000 fans in the crowd began to flee, Yazzi took cover and said he saw flashes of light coming from the Mandalay Bay hotel tower high above.

The bursts of pops would start and stop for more than five minutes. He said he saw dozens of ambulances as he ran for safety. He later got a Lyft driver to take him home to suburban Henderson.

Las Vegas police say one suspect is 'down.'

A hospital spokeswoman says two people are dead and dozens wounded.

Las Vegas police said one suspect is 'down' after shooting at country music festival that has left two people dead and dozens wounded.

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted due to incident.

Tags: las vegas shooting, jason aldean, route 91 harvest
Location: United States, Nevada, Las Vegas

