'Nobel of Mathematics' stolen from winner soon after receiving it

REUTERS
Published : Aug 2, 2018, 3:52 pm IST
Caucher Birkar, a Kurdish refugee teaching at Cambridge University, won the Fields Medal, often called the ‘Nobel Prize of mathematics'.

Kurdish mathematician, Caucher Birkar (R), receives the Fields Medal Award, math's most prestigious prize, during the International Congress of Mathematicians (ICM 2018) in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo: AFP)
Rio de Janeiro: A winner of the Fields Medal, often called the ‘Nobel Prize of mathematics,’ had his prize stolen shortly after receiving it during a ceremony in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.

Caucher Birkar, a Kurdish refugee from Iran teaching at Cambridge University, put the gold medal, worth around $4,000, in a briefcase and soon afterward realized that it had been stolen, according to event organizers.

Security officials at the Riocentro venue, Riocentro, found the empty briefcase in a nearby pavillion. Police reviewed security tapes and identified two potential suspects.

“The International Congress of Mathematicians is profoundly sorry about the disappearance of the briefcase belonging to mathematician Caucher Birkar, which contained his Fields Medal from the ceremony this morning,” organizers said in a note.

It was the first time that the awards, held every four years, were hosted in the southern hemisphere. 

Also read: Indian-Australian Akshay Venkatesh wins ‘Nobel of mathematics’ Fields medal

In the same ceremony, Indian-Australian mathematician, Akshay Venkatesh, who is currently teaching at Stanford University, Germany's Peter Scholze, who teaches at the University of Bonn and Alessio Figalli, an Italian mathematician at ETH Zurich were also awarded the Fields medal.

