The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 02, 2018 | Last Update : 10:08 AM IST

World, Americas

No decision taken on Donald Trump’s visit to India: White House

PTI
Published : Aug 2, 2018, 9:39 am IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2018, 9:39 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly invited Donald Trump to be the chief guest at next year's Republic Day celebrations.

'The United States and India have a deep and strategic partnership and we are going to continue to build on that partnership and advance co-operation,' Sarah Sanders said. (Photo: File)
 'The United States and India have a deep and strategic partnership and we are going to continue to build on that partnership and advance co-operation,' Sarah Sanders said. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has received an invitation to visit India, but no decision has been taken yet, the White House said on Wednesday.

"I know that the invitation has been extended, but I do not believe that a final decision has been made," the White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters when asked about reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited President Trump to be the Chief Guest at the next year's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

She said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis would be headed to New Delhi soon for the first India-US 2+2 Dialogue with their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"The 2+2 dialogue would begin discussion on the process of a presidential visit next year," Sanders said at daily press conference.

"The United States and India have a deep and strategic partnership and we are going to continue to build on that partnership and advance co-operation," she said.

"I think, you will see that in the meeting that would take place in September," Sanders added.

Tags: white house, 2+2 dialogue, donald trump, pm modi
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s 'engagement' news and it’s too hilarious

2

Pilot daughter's farewell to air hostess mother on last day of job wins hearts

3

SRK says hello Suhana Khan after she comes in spotlight, KJo thanks her

4

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

5

Bharat: Salman had ‘taunted’ Peecee, but has something special to say about Katrina

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan kicked off promotions of her upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’ an and had eventful day on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya kicks off duties for Fanney Khan with a bang on eventful day

With their films nearing release, stars from film industry stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Mouni in their classy best, Anil-Rajkummar’s ‘Lakhan’ moment together

Celebrities stepped out for their Sunday football session in Mumbai and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sakshi in attendance as Dhoni shows footy skills with Abhishek, Ishaan, others

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham