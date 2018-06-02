The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 02, 2018 | Last Update : 11:11 AM IST

World, Americas

To boost Indo-US strategic ties, PM Modi meets US Defence Secretary in Singapore

PTI
Published : Jun 2, 2018, 10:18 am IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2018, 10:18 am IST

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue which was addressed by the Prime Minister on Friday night.

Modi, who is in Singapore on the last leg of his three-nation tour, held a closed-door meeting with Mattis during which both sides discussed all security related issues of mutual and global interests. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Modi, who is in Singapore on the last leg of his three-nation tour, held a closed-door meeting with Mattis during which both sides discussed all security related issues of mutual and global interests. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis in Singapore, days after the Pentagon renamed its Pacific Command as Indo-Pacific Command in a largely symbolic move to signal India's importance to the US military.

Modi, who is in Singapore on the last leg of his three-nation tour, held a closed-door meeting with Mattis during which both sides discussed all security related issues of mutual and global interests, sources said.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue which was addressed by the Prime Minister on Friday night.

In his keynote address at the Dialogue, Modi had said an "Asia of rivalry" will hold the region back while an Asia of cooperation will shape the current century. Asia and the world will have a better future when India and China work together with trust and confidence while being sensitive to each other's interests, he had said.

"We should all have equal access as a right under international law to the use of common spaces on sea and in the air that would require freedom of navigation, unimpeded commerce and peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law," he had said.

Mattis also addressed the dialogue where he stressed upon freedom for all and "reaffirmation for rule based order".

The meeting between the two leaders assumes significance as in his address Mattis has stressed upon both countries working together and with other nations for ensuring peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

"It is only appropriate that waterways remain open for all nations," Mattis said. The meeting comes days after the US renamed its oldest and largest military command - the Pacific Command - to Indo-Pacific Command, amid heightened tensions with China over the militarisation of the South China Sea.

Read: In nod to India, US military renames it's Pacific Command as Indo-Pacific Command

The US move came in the wake of a series of measures by China that have raised tensions in the South China Sea. China claims almost all of the South China Sea. Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counter claims over the area.

The US also rejects China's claims of ownership of the area. The Pentagon's move is also reflective of the growing importance of India in US strategic thinking. India was granted the 'Major Defence Partner' status by the previous Barack Obama Administration, providing for transfer of technology and deeper cooperation in the defence sector.

In 2016, India and the US had signed a crucial logistics defence pact enabling their militaries to use each other's assets and bases for repair and replenishment of supplies, making joint operations more efficient.

Soon after coming to power, the Trump administration had renamed Asia Pacific as Indo-Pacific and identified India as one bookend of the region.

Tags: narendra modi, jim mattis, indo-pacific command, shangri-la dialogue, barack obama
Location: Singapore, , Singapore

MOST POPULAR

1

Want to experience an actual wedding before watching VDW? Here’s your chance

2

India's 1st national sports university to be set up in Manipur

3

Here are 3 ways human civilisation could go extinct

4

Woman born without vagina becomes first in world to have one made out of fish skin

5

Shameful we didn't know about the struggle of Sandeep Singh: Diljit Dosanjh

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham