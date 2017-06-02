The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 02, 2017 | Last Update : 01:54 PM IST

World, Americas

Indian-American appointed as judge to US Court of Appeals

PTI
Published : Jun 2, 2017, 12:51 pm IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2017, 12:52 pm IST

The son of Indian-American immigrants, Amul Thapar was the Nation's first Article III judge of South Asian descent.

Thapar received his undergraduate degree from Boston College and his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley. (Photo: AP/file)
  Thapar received his undergraduate degree from Boston College and his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley. (Photo: AP/file)

Washington: Amul Thapar, an Indian-American legal luminary, has been appointed a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit by President Donald Trump, the White House has said.

Before his appointment to the Court of Appeals, Judge Thapar served on the District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky. Thapar, 48, was confirmed last week by the Senate 52-44 in a vote on party lines.

The son of Indian-American immigrants, Thapar was the Nation's first Article III judge of South Asian descent. In addition to his career on Federal bench, Thapar has served as the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky and as an Assistant US Attorney in the Southern District of Ohio and the District of Columbia.

Trump has nominated 10 judges to lower courts, including Thapar, who is Trump's first judicial nominee to be confirmed by the Senate, apart from Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Thapar began his legal career in private practice, after clerkships with Judge S Arthur Spiegel of the District Court for the Southern District of Ohio and Judge Nathaniel R Jones of the Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

He received his BS from Boston College in 1991 and his JD from the University of California, Berkeley. Thapar is a member of The South Asian Bar Association of North America's (SABA) National Advisory Council, and has served as a keynote for the Annual Convention and for many of our chapters.

SABA awarded him it's Pioneer Award in 2010. He has also taught at the University of Virginia School of Law, Vanderbilt Law School, and the Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law.

Thapar received his undergraduate degree from Boston College and his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Tags: indian-american, amul thapar, us court of appeals
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Fraud At 8,848 Metres: Are Mount Everest ascents too easy to fake?

2

Social media reacts to NBC reporter asking Modi ‘are you on Twitter’

3

LIGO detects gravitational waves for a third time

4

Narendra Modi recalls his Russia visit as CM with Vajpayee 16 years ago

5

Take a look at 'Big B and the Bachchan bunch'

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham