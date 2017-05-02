The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 02, 2017 | Last Update : 05:06 PM IST

World, Americas

FBI agent on Syria mission marries ISIS terrorist, jailed on return to US

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 2, 2017, 4:06 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2017, 4:41 pm IST

Greene married Cuspert after tracking him down in Syria in 2014, despite still being married to her American soldier husband.

FBI hired Greene as a contract linguist in 2011 and she was asked to follow Cuspert and his activities. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 FBI hired Greene as a contract linguist in 2011 and she was asked to follow Cuspert and his activities. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Washington: A Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) translator was awarded two years in jail by a court in the United States for travelling to Syria and marrying an Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist who she was assigned to investigate.

According to report in Daily Mail, Daniela Greene, 38, was assigned on the case of a German terrorist known as 'Individual A,'  who was believed to be one of the deadliest terrorists and to have beheaded many innocents.

‘Individual A’, was Denis Cuspert, a German-born rapper of middling fame who converted to Islam before joining ISIS. It is also believed that he was brainwashed into joining the terrorist organisation.

Greene started noting all online movements of Cuspert's communications. She gained access to several of his online accounts including his Skype ID.

FBI hired Greene as a contract linguist in 2011 and she was asked to follow Cuspert and his activities. However, she left for Syria on pretext of going on vacation to Germany to meet her parents.

Instead, Greene married Cuspert after tracking him down in Syria in 2014, despite still being married to her American soldier husband.

Months later in July after the realisation of what she had done, Greene emailed a friend saying she was having second thoughts. “'I was weak and didn't know how to handle anything anymore. I really made a mess of things this time,' she wrote.

In August, Greene was somehow able to get out of Syria and return back to the US, where she was arrested under offence of national threat and was grilled for hours to extract information about her second husband and their activities in Syria.

Greene, who was then convicted for national threat by an FBI court, however was awarded the minimum imprisonment of 2 years, said the report. However, according to critics a person convicted with such an offence is at least awarded 13 years in jail.

During trial in December, Greene pleaded guilty to making false statements about terrorism and agreed to help the FBI, a fact which was largely kept sealed and private.

According to FBI sources, Greene was shown leniency due to her co-operation during investigation and hence was merely awarded two years in jail.

Interestingly, top FBI authorities had proclaimed Cuspert dead in air strikes in 2015, however, he was found alive after nine months.

Tags: islamic state, federal bureau investigation, national threat, world news
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Behold the Quantum Dot technology in the LCD vs AMOLED battle arena

2

World's fastest film camera developed

3

Priyanka makes grand return to America, looks stunning at Met Gala

4

2nd tallest flag post comes up in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

5

Pak: Epigraph from ‘Godfather’ in Panama verdict irks Nawaz Sharif

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Photographer and media student Deeksha Rathore clicks people who have given up their dream jobs for their current jobs in the most unique way in the project called Dreamcatchers. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photographer's unique photo series captures people who gave up on their dreams

Pilgrims from Tafalla in Spain walk the streets for the Ujue pilgrimage to thank the Virgin for their victory. (Photo: AP)

Spanish devotees walk the holy Ujue pilgrimage in Tafalla

Sam Dougados is an sand artist that creates intricate designs on beaches using arabic designs and can are most beautiful when viewed aerially. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Sand artist creates stunning Arabic-inspired designs

Seattle-based artist Katie Marks uses various materials to make cool designs on mugs to make them more than just for coffee. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist uses ceramic and porcelain to create mind-boggling mugs

Japanese artist Monami Ohno creates unique art out of delivery boxes converting them into various pop culture characters and objects. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese woman creates art out of cardboard boxes and it is amazing

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham