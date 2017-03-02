The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 02, 2017 | Last Update : 07:56 AM IST

World, Americas

US softens visa stance, may help Indian professionals

AGENCIES
Published : Mar 2, 2017, 7:09 am IST
Updated : Mar 2, 2017, 7:32 am IST

Indians also form a significantly large number of foreign workers coming to the US as scientists, doctors, engineers.

Indian IT professionals account for the largest number of foreign nationals coming to the US on H-1B visas.
 Indian IT professionals account for the largest number of foreign nationals coming to the US on H-1B visas.

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for adopting a merit-based immigration system that could benefit high-tech professionals from countries like India, modifying his hard-line campaign rhetoric with a promise to revive the “American spirit”.

Mr Trump, during his first address to Congress, noted that “nations around the world, like Canada, Australia and many others have a merit-based immigration system”. He said that such a system will save countless dollars and raise workers’ wages.

Mr Trump introduced the idea of a merit-based immigration system after invoking the memory and words of late president Abraham Lincoln, saying, “Lincoln was right — and it is time we heeded his words.”

“Switching away from this current system of lower-skilled immigration, and instead adopting a merit-based system, will have many benefits: it will save countless dollars, raise workers’ wages, and help struggling families — including immigrant families — enter the middle class,” Mr Trump said in a State of the Union-style address that lasted for an hour.

US stocks surged back to records in early trading Wednesday, with the Dow topping 21,000 for the first time, as markets embraced the softer tone in President Donald Trump’s address.

Indian IT professionals account for the largest number of foreign nationals coming to the US on H-1B visas. Indians also form a significantly large number of foreign workers coming to the US as scientists, doctors, engineers and other highly-skilled professionals.

During his presidential campaign, Mr Trump had promised to increase oversight of our H-1B and L-1 visa programmes that are used widely by Indian tech companies.

The H1-B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows American firms to employ foreign workers in occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year.

Trump during his campaign had promised  measures like cracking down on undocumented immigrants, restricting travel to the US to stop immigrants entering the country, drawing a sharp reaction from fellow lawmakers and countrymen. In his address, Trump said that he has inherited a very bad economy.

“As I outline the next steps we must take as a country, we must honestly acknowledge the circumstances we inherited. Ninety-four million Americans are out of the labour force. Over 43 million people are now living in poverty. And over 43 million Americans are on food stamps,” he said.

“We have the worst financial recovery in 65 years. In the last eight years, the past administration has put on more new debt than nearly all of the other presidents combined,” he said.

Tags: donald trump, h1-b visa, immigrants
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Hrithik bats for Yami, says 'can't wait' to see her other side in Sarkar 3!

2

Watch: Virender Sehwag’s old video praising Pakistan goes viral

3

Gautam Gambhir condemns mocking of Gurmehar Kaur

4

Courted on social media, married in India, man set to be deported to Pak

5

Daljit Singh’s job in line after ICC’s ‘poor’ rating for Pune pitch

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Haitian natives walk down the streets to celebrate with drama, song and dance. (Photo: AP)

Haitians liven up last day of Carnival celebrations

23-year-old OIeksandra Kutas made her way down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week to become the first Ukrainian on the wheelchair. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Wheelchair model from Ukraine is first to go down ramp

The Vintage Car Rally held at Horniman circle had cars as old as 1921 as their owners drove down to win prizes in different categories at the rally. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Vintage Car Rally celebrates old world charm of Mumbai

The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Confluence of pagan and Catholic cultures in Bolivian carnival

Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up five-year-old daughter Lola to represent famous black people in project for Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergartener's commemorates Black History Month with adorable dress-up

The Beluga whale at Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut witnessed a wedding and the photo has now gone viral with photoshop artists working their magic. (Photo: Reddit)

Whale at wedding becomes hilarious internet sensation

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham