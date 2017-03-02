The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 02, 2017 | Last Update : 09:27 AM IST

World, Americas

Indian foreign secretary Jaishankar meets US NSA, discuss bilateral ties

PTI
Published : Mar 2, 2017, 8:06 am IST
Updated : Mar 2, 2017, 8:07 am IST

The two officials are believed to have discussed security relationship, counter-terrorism, and defence partnership.

Indian foreign secretary S Jaishankar and US House speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Indian foreign secretary S Jaishankar and US House speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Washington: Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar has met US National Security Advisor Lt General H R McMaster and discussed counter-terrorism, bilateral relations and ways to take Indo-US ties forward.

The meeting between Jaishankar and McMaster gains significance as the top military leader was appointed as the National Security Advisor by US President Donald Trump 10 days ago.

During the meeting held at the White House, the two officials are believed to have discussed issues related to security relationship, counter-terrorism, and defence partnership.

Jaishankar also met Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan and discussed various issues, including ways to enhance economic and defence cooperation between both countries.

"The relationship between the US and India is rooted in shared values of democracy and freedom," Ryan said in a statement after meeting Jaishankar.

"We had a great opportunity today to build on this critical partnership by discussing ways to enhance our economic and defence cooperation," Ryan said.

During his meeting with Jaishankar, Ryan expressed condolences of US House of Representatives on the death of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, and Alok Madasani, another Indian of the same age, injured in the shooting by navy veteran Adam Purinton, who yelled "terrorist" and "get out of my country" before opening fire on them.

"Our peoples must continue to stand together, and I look forward to working with Foreign Secretary Jaishankar in the years ahead," Ryan said.

Jaishankar arrived here in the US on Tuesday on a four-day visit to hold talks with top officials of the Trump Administration, lawmakers and members of the think-tank community.

This is his third-trip to the US after Trump was elected as the President.

Trump had earlier pledged to strengthen Indo-US ties during his telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

About three weeks before his electoral victory, Trump had told Indian-Americans that in him India would have the best friend at the White House.

Tags: s jaishankar, paul ryan, indo-us ties, h r mcmaster
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Man’s 'best friend' puts its life in line, fights a leopard

2

Hrithik bats for Yami, says 'can't wait' to see her other side in Sarkar 3!

3

Watch: Virender Sehwag’s old video praising Pakistan goes viral

4

Gautam Gambhir condemns mocking of Gurmehar Kaur

5

Courted on social media, married in India, man set to be deported to Pak

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham