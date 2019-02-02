Saturday, Feb 02, 2019 | Last Update : 12:48 PM IST

'Good chance' of declaring emergency to build proposed border wall: Trump

Donald Trump said there is a 'good chance' that he will declare a national emergency to build his proposed wall along the US Mexico border.

The president said he would use his State of the Union address next week to once again make a case for the barrier (File Photo)
 The president said he would use his State of the Union address next week to once again make a case for the barrier

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday said there is a "good chance" that he will declare a national emergency to build his proposed wall along the US Mexico border to prevent flow of illegal immigrants into the country.

The president said he would use his State of the Union address next week to once again make a case for the barrier.

"I think there is a good chance we will have to do that," Trump told White House reporters when asked if he will declare emergency to build the contentious border wall.

"We are building the wall...We are doing things right now," he added.

Asserting that he has "a very strong legal standing" on the issue of declaring emergency, Trump said, "We haven't declared the national emergency yet, but we are building the wall...You will hear the State of the Union and let's see what happens."

