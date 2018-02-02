The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 02, 2018 | Last Update : 09:27 AM IST

World, Americas

India key player in US’s South Asia Strategy: Pentagon

PTI
Published : Feb 2, 2018, 7:59 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2018, 7:59 am IST

'Our relationship with India is multifaceted. India is helping with respect to South Asian Strategy,' Pentagon's Chief Spokesperson said.

The Pentagon has said that New Delhi has offered the United States with aviation maintenance and developmental aid. (Photo:AP)
 The Pentagon has said that New Delhi has offered the United States with aviation maintenance and developmental aid. (Photo:AP)

Washington: India is a key player in President Donald Trump's South Asia Strategy, the Pentagon has said, adding that New Delhi has offered the United States with aviation maintenance and developmental aid.

"Our relationship with India is multifaceted. India is helping with respect to the South Asian Strategy. They've provided a tremendous amount of developmental aid. They've also offered to help with aviation maintenance," Pentagon's Chief Spokesperson, Dana White, told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

She was responding to questions on India's role in fight against terrorism.

"There's an opportunity. India's a perfect example of where the (defence) secretary wants to find and build relationships with partners, and so that's what we are doing. And with respect to the South Asia Strategy, they are a key player in ensuring its success," White said.

Tags: us, india, south asia strategy, terrorism, donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 8, Nokia 5 price slashed in India

2

Twitter reacts to Union Budget 2018

3

Porn-themed malware hit 25 per cent of victims in 2017

4

Union Budget 2018: Increased import taxes to make mobile phones deerer

5

Shah Rukh has an interesting take on Aamir’s Secret Superstar success in China

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kicked off in style with the fashion appearances of several Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Shahid, Mira, Taapsee, Huma, Saqib dazzle on the ramp on day 1

Stars brought in former actress Amrita Arora’s birthday with a grand bash held in Goa late Tuesday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kareena, Saif, Malaika, Karisma party all night in Goa as Amrita turns 40

Deepika Padukone's father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at an event in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/ Instagram)

Deepika teary-eyed as father honoured; PV Sindhu clicks selfie with Padukones

There are numerous talking points at the Grammy Awards, the biggest night for the music industry, held at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday. (Photos: AP/ AFP)

Grammys 2018: Music stars win big, make statements with dress, acts

The international Customs Day was held in Mumbai on Saturday, where several Bollywood stars dazzled. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars showcase their grooves at the International Customs Day

Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: B-town celebs Amitabh, Sushmita and Shraddha spotted

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham