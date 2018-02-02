The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 02, 2018 | Last Update : 09:38 PM IST

World, Americas

12-year-old girl held after gun goes off in US middle school, 5 wounded

REUTERS
Published : Feb 2, 2018, 11:41 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2018, 11:41 am IST

Authorities said they were trying to determine how the gun was brought on campus.

The incident triggered a lockdown of the campus and a neighbouring high school. Parents swarmed the area seeking to be re-united with their children. (Photo: File/Representational)
 The incident triggered a lockdown of the campus and a neighbouring high school. Parents swarmed the area seeking to be re-united with their children. (Photo: File/Representational)

Los Angeles: Five people were wounded, including a student shot in the head, when a gun went off in a Los Angeles middle school classroom on Thursday, and a 12-year-old girl was taken into custody, police said.

The girl, whose name was not released, was booked at a juvenile detention facility on a charge of negligent discharge of a firearm, said Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Im declined to say if investigators believed the girl deliberately opened fire at Sal Castro Middle School near the city’s downtown district.

Mayor Eric Garcetti told local KABC-TV at the scene that it was unclear if the shooting was accidental. “We’re unclear whether a gun went off or if it was an intentional shooting,” Garcetti said. “Luckily there are no fatalities or serious injuries.”

Two students were hit directly by gunfire and three other victims were hit by shrapnel, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was hit by gunfire in the left temple and was rushed to hospital, where he was alert and talking when he arrived, said Dr. Carl Chudnofsky, head of emergency medicine at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center.

He had no damage to “vital structures,” doctors said at a news conference, adding they were cautiously optimistic he would survive.

A 15-year-old girl was hit in the wrist and was in stable condition, Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Wendy Reyes said. The three people with slight injuries from shrapnel ranged in age from 11 to 30 years old, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said.

Authorities said they were trying to determine how the gun was brought on campus. The incident triggered a lockdown of the campus and a neighbouring high school. Parents swarmed the area seeking to be re-united with their children.

“As a parent, this is everyone’s worst-case nightmare,” Los Angeles Police Department deputy chief Robert Arcos said at a news conference.

The shooting, which took place in an elective class with children of different ages, was the latest outbreak of gun violence at a US school.

Between 2000 and 2013, nearly 17 percent of so-called 160 active shooter incidents in the United States were in elementary, middle or high schools, according to a Federal Bureau of Investigation report. An active shooter is defined as a person trying shoot to death people in a confined area. Department spokesman Tony Im said in a telephone call.

Tags: gun violence, us gun laws, la police department, la fire department
Location: United States, California, Los Angeles

MOST POPULAR

1

Google removes popular gay dating app from its online store in Indonesia

2

Xiaomi becomes the 5th largest smartphone manufacturer

3

Face of Money: After Putin in bullets, Ukrainian artists carve Trump’s face in coins

4

Stars and campaigners come together for ban on crabs and lobsters being boiled alive

5

Apple, once again, has a bad case of the iPhone jitters

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ launched the trailer of their film at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Veerey Ki Wedding: Pulkit, Kriti send out invitations for their 'special day'

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kicked off in style with the fashion appearances of several Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Shahid, Mira, Taapsee, Huma, Saqib dazzle on the ramp on day 1

Stars brought in former actress Amrita Arora’s birthday with a grand bash held in Goa late Tuesday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kareena, Saif, Malaika, Karisma party all night in Goa as Amrita turns 40

Deepika Padukone's father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at an event in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/ Instagram)

Deepika teary-eyed as father honoured; PV Sindhu clicks selfie with Padukones

There are numerous talking points at the Grammy Awards, the biggest night for the music industry, held at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday. (Photos: AP/ AFP)

Grammys 2018: Music stars win big, make statements with dress, acts

The international Customs Day was held in Mumbai on Saturday, where several Bollywood stars dazzled. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars showcase their grooves at the International Customs Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham